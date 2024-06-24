The promise and perils of generative AI

Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) is a type of technology that can create new content such as text, images, music, and even videos—that is often indistinguishable from what a human might produce. Powered by advanced machine learning techniques, Gen AI systems like OpenAI’s Chat GPT have captivated the public imagination by demonstrating capabilities that were once the realm of science fiction.

From crafting compelling narratives to generating stunning visual art, the applications of Gen AI seem boundless. However, alongside its remarkable promise come significant perils that warrant careful consideration. As we stand on the brink of this new era, understanding the opportunities and challenges presented by Gen AI is crucial for harnessing its power while mitigating any adverse impacts it might cause.

AI has the potential to significantly boost productivity and offer substantial economic benefits. A study by Zhang (2023) examining the productivity effects of the assistive Chabot - ChatGPT shows that ChatGPT substantially raises average productivity by decreasing the time required to complete tasks while significantly improving output quality. By providing support in various tasks, workers can spend less time on routine activities and focus more on complex challenges. The study also pointed out that ChatGPT particularly benefits lower-skilled workers by enabling them to perform tasks more effectively, thereby reducing inequality among workers.

AI also holds the potential to drive innovation, becoming a key factor in competitive differentiation for businesses. According to Hodson (2022), AI improves business performance primarily through two avenues: product innovation and process innovation. Embracing AI allows firms to streamline and automate tasks, develop superior and original products, and manage risks effectively. Numerous studies have indicated that businesses investing in and implementing AI have witnessed increased growth in product innovation, sales, profits, and operational efficiency.

However, despite its advantages, AI poses potential challenges that could profoundly affect individuals and the economy at large.

According to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) study, nearly 40 percent of global jobs are at risk of exposure to AI, with women facing a higher exposure rate due to their higher representation in jobs with greater exposure to AI compared to men.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of generative AI has expanded the potential for technology-facilitated gender-based violence experienced by numerous online communities on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook. A 2023 study by Unesco indicates that the proliferation of Gen AI introduces new risks, including the production of more realistic fake media, unintentional biases in outputs, automated harassment campaigns, and the ability to fabricate ‘synthetic histories’ that are convincingly false narratives.

This includes the creation of sustained and automated attacks and the generation of content such as images, posts, texts, and emails that convincingly mimic multiple ‘voices’. These developments exacerbate existing harms such as hate speech, cyber harassment, misinformation, and impersonation all of which rank among the top five most common vectors of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (Unesco, 2023).

To address these potential challenges and capitalise on the benefits of AI, the Ugandan government should intensify its efforts to formulate national AI policies and strategies. A model to emulate is Rwanda’s national AI policy, which aims to utilise AI to drive economic development, enhance quality of life, and establish Rwanda as a global leader in responsible and inclusive AI innovation.

Addressing the harms of technology-facilitated gender-based violence stemming from generative AI necessitates a multifaceted approach involving collaboration among generative AI developers, dedicated efforts by civil society organisations, and individual awareness-raising initiatives. Comprehensive education on media and information literacy is essential to empower individuals critically assess and interact with the media they consume. This equips them with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of the generative AI landscape responsibly.

Finally, providing training to individuals on the responsible use of AI and preparing them for the evolving nature of work would empower Ugandans with the skills and resources needed to thrive in this new technological era. The government should collaborate with private entities, such as the Otic Foundation in Uganda, which aims to equip 1 million Ugandans with AI skills.

John Robert Tenywa, Researcher, London School of Economics [email protected]