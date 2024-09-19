The silent crisis of air pollution in Kampala

Kampala is projected to experience a population surge of at least 58 percent, growing from approximately four million to seven million by 2035, as detailed in the World Population Review based on the UN World Urbanisation Prospects. This report suggests that without appropriate interventions, this rapid urban growth will exert additional pressure on a city already grappling with higher pollution levels, which poses significant health risks as a silent killer for the residents of metropolitan Kampala.

The burden of disease, both mortality and morbidity, attributable to air pollution has been steadily increasing in recent years. Kampala currently holds the unfortunate distinction of having the fourth-worst air quality in the world's major cities rankings, as reported by World Air Quality Rankings 2024.

The pollution is primarily attributed to emissions from industrial activities and vehicular traffic. Numerous factories, power plants, and industrial zones contribute substantially to this environmental degradation, especially newly established facilities that predominantly utilise coal and are often built without adequate environmental regulations or oversight. This leads to a worrying increase in emissions of harmful substances that pose grave health risks. The situation is aggravated by severe traffic congestion resulting from outdated and inadequately maintained vehicles, which release detrimental pollutants that regularly surpass the limits recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, particularly during dry seasons.

The need to tackle this health crisis is increasingly evident and necessitates immediate, multifaceted interventions. The government must implement urgent and comprehensive measures throughout the Kampala Metropolitan area, particularly by enforcing strict regulations on industrial emissions to ensure that new businesses adopt cleaner technologies and sustainable practices.

Additionally, transitioning from coal to renewable energy sources is vital for improving air quality and supporting a more sustainable future. An all-inclusive approach to modernizing the vehicle fleet and encouraging cleaner alternatives is also necessary. Strategic investments in public transportation, promoting electric vehicles, and enforcing stricter emissions standards could greatly diminish vehicular pollution.

However, the battle against air pollution cannot rest solely on the government's shoulders. We cannot afford to wait for governmental air-protecting policies to tackle this issue. Change begins with each of us. Every individual has the power to create positive change within their homes and communities because clean air is not just a privilege for those who can afford electric cars or access advanced technologies; it is a fundamental human right for every citizen, though rights come with responsibilities, and it's time for us to reflect on our contributions to this crisis.

What have you done personally to reduce pollution in your home? How have you contributed to protecting the air we all share? Are you actively teaching your family and children about pollution, its causes, and its dangers? Do you conserve energy, sort your home waste, or stop the use of 'kavera'? The answers to these questions will shape our air quality and the change we wish to see.

It is high time for us to come together and commit to taking collective action to promote lifelong habits that are beneficial to our health and to contribute to the overall well-being of our environment.

Andrew Mafundo