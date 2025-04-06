The silent epidemic of drug abuse

In the bustling nightlife of Uganda, an invisible crisis is consuming the country’s youth—drug abuse. Scientific studies have been conducted, police reports have been published, and other evidence-based findings have highlighted the magnitude of this issue. Yet, as a society, we remain disturbingly quiet and unbothered.

When will we finally face the realities of drug abuse in Uganda and acknowledge its devastating dangers? Once considered an issue affecting only a few, it has now become a deep-rooted societal problem impacting school-going children and university students alike.

The tragic death of a young Ugandan whose life was cut short suspiciously by drug-related complications, is just one of many cases underscoring the urgency of this crisis. Today, it is not just reckless peers introducing young people to drugs, but also mature, seemingly responsible individuals who exploit them under the guise of mentorship or socialisation.

These predators, often found at elite parties, nightclubs, and even school zones, prey on the naivety of young girls and boys. Social media further exacerbates the problem, glamorising drug use and portraying it as a symbol of success and “class”. The consequences of drug abuse among young Ugandans are dire, affecting individuals, families, and society at large.

According to police reports, drug-related crimes among youth have surged in the past five years. The Uganda Police Force’s Annual Crime Report (2023) documented over 1,200 drug-related arrests, marking a staggering 35 percent increase from 2022.

Cocaine, heroin, and marijuana have become alarmingly accessible, destroying young lives in the process.

Beyond legal consequences, the health risks are even more severe, with rising cases of mental health disorders, addiction, and fatal overdoses among youth.

Rehabilitation centres are overwhelmed, while many families remain in denial, masking the issue as minor ailments to avoid societal stigma. Economically, addiction is depleting skilled labour, leading to reduced productivity, absenteeism, inefficiency, and premature deaths, all of which threaten Uganda’s economic future. While drug abuse is often linked to poverty, children from wealthy and influential families are suffering just as much. With easy access to money and exclusive events, they are more exposed to high-end drugs like cocaine. Many struggle in silence, bouncing in and out of rehabilitation centres, while their families work hard to conceal their struggles.The wealthy send their children abroad for treatment, while the poor are left to bury theirs.

The Ugandan government must adopt a multi-faceted approach to curb drug abuse by intensifying crackdowns on traffickers and suppliers, enforcing strict regulations on nightclubs, bars, and private parties to prevent underage exposure, and introducing mandatory drug awareness programmes in schools and universities.

Public campaigns should highlight the grim realities of addiction, while accessible rehabilitation facilities must support struggling youth regardless of financial status. Awareness efforts should extend to all spaces, with religious communities, schools, and workplaces actively educating young people.

Faith-based institutions must integrate anti-drug messages into their teachings, and schools should incorporate comprehensive drug education into their curricula. The fight against drug abuse requires collective effort, including parents, who must break the silence through vigilance, open conversations, and active supervision to detect early signs of drug abuse.

Uganda cannot afford to stay silent any longer. Drug abuse is an uncomfortable topic, but as Judith Heard aptly put it, “The streets are grooming your daughters while you stay silent.” The time to act is now. Parents, government agencies, and the community must unite to save Uganda’s youth before it is too late.

Ivan Sendege,