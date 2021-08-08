The unforeseen trouble of school closures

By Guest Writer More by this Author

About this time, we are counting close to a year and five months since the first closure of schools was effected on March 20, 2020.

The population of over 15 million who were sent into ‘hiding’ from the ‘storm’ is not checked on, neither are those that were at their service teaching and tendering them. Where we hid them was hot, they felt the heat and did cry out for aid, but have since stopped. What happened? Are they still there?

We have taken short term solutions to avoid immediate deaths, never ever thinking about where the future will bring us to.

Reports of those who were getting pregnant were vast in the first lockdown, and this hasn’t become any better. The difference being that it no longer makes news. Increased child labour, as well as involvement in dubious acts; drug abuse, gambling have taken a toll too.

If you read the situation from where I stand, you would tell that even the partial and staggered reopening starting in January 2021 for the non-candidate classes has since become fruitless. Those that had reported were raw, tainted, hard and jumbled. The minds were far far away from what they ought to be. One layer of rust had just been removed before they were sent back.

With a new, indefinite, unplanned, shadowless re-closure of education institutions, we only can brace ourselves for the worst.

In the modern day times, you will also believe me when I say that schools do about 70 per cent of the parenting role; it is therefore not just the lack of formal education that we suffer, but a broken mechanism of parenting which the formal education system offers.

Much as we can look back and count the losses and predict the stale future of the Education sector, it is the hardest to array what has formerly been done and what shall possibly be done in the future, to try and rescue the situation.

No economy can ever outgrow its education system; and while we may be finding a solution to Covid-19 today, obviously neglecting the eminent direct negative impacts schools closure has, we may not do away with the near future broken generation.

Frankly, there is no profession that needs to be fully driven by passion like the teaching profession. Look at what teachers have been through! Their worst professional doom of all times sent them to make bricks, tout taxis, do petty trade, farm, ride boda bodas just to make ends meet. A good number has fallen out of the profession.

The turnout of teachers who examine Uneb exams illustrates this. The lowest turnout was recorded on nearly all marking centres. But even the few that will gather courage back to their posts will never be as passionate as they previously were. Majority shall teach as a means of survival with less consideration on the outcomes of their efforts - a generation of passionate, experienced educators has been and continues to be lost.

What then? We can’t keep operating the education sector in this untold uncertainty, and considering it last because ‘children must not die’. I trust that there can be a more visible and considerable will by the government to solve this: Get the vaccination exercise started for students, draw and execute a reopening plan and the idea of closing schools should not be an option even in the waves that follow- it is not a sustainable solution.

Institutions of learning that have within their means the ability to vaccinate learners can embark on that with the help of parents.

Derrick Bond Rutebemberwa,

Teacher, poet