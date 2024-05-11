The unsung heroes of Uganda’s revolution

The tale of Moses in Exodus 17 carries a potent message that prayer plays a significant role in our success.

In Exodus 17, the Israelites were encountering their first opposition while wandering in the desert. The Amalekites, a group of nomadic raiders, attacked the people of Israel. While Joshua led the troops into battle, Moses, along with Aaron and Hur, watched the battle from a nearby hill.

The plan was that as the foot soldiers engaged the Amalekites in physical confrontation, Moses escorted by Aaron and Hur, would be on the hilltop holding up his hands in prayer. Exodus 17:11 reads, “So it came about when Moses held his hand up, that Israel prevailed, and when he let his hand down, Amalekites prevailed.”

Eventually, Moses became weary, and so Aaron and Hur responded by holding up his arms until the Israelites were able to finally defeat the Amalekites.

From the verse, it is clear that Moses’ prayers were a critical or even the determining factor in the success of the Isrealites during their battle against the Amalekites.

In 1980, shortly after the sham presidential elections, President Museveni, who was not convinced with the outcomes of the elections, gathered a handful of youthful men and descended into the jungles of Luweero to wage a guerilla war against the prevailing government.

The government at the time was presided over by President Apollo Milton Obote and the party in power was UPC.

President Museveni’s guerilla group consisted of 43 young men, with just 27 of them armed. President Museveni had for a long time preceding the elections, warned that if the elections were rigged, he would go to the bush to fight the ruling government. His threats were, however, not treated seriously. Keeping to his word, when the elections of 1980 were rigged, he put action to his word and descended into Luweero jungles to start the struggle to remove the sitting government. Even after he officially announced that he had started the war to remove the government, he still wasn’t taken seriously.

It is said that one day, the army commander – Oyite Ojok stumbled on a piece of paper that had Museveni’s scribblings.

On the paper were details of the 43 soldiers with their allotted responsibilities/battalions. This amused Oyite Ojok so much, he concluded that Museveni and his guerilla force were a bunch of clowns.

It was inconceivable at the time that 43 men, moreover with half of them unarmed, could overthrow a sitting government which had battalions of trained soldiers and all kinds of weapons at their disposal.

It was, however, not too long before the government started to take them seriously. But this was after the guerillas had undertaken a number of successful attacks on a number of barracks and captured a substantial number of weapons.

The guerilla group grew in strength and numbers until they eventually captured power in 1986.

There is no doubt, these NRA fighters were courageous and lethal, which greatly helped them win the war.

However, as we celebrate these foot soldiers, we tend to overlook the millions of Ugandans who were on their knees praying for the success of the war. We tend to overlook the prayers of Mama Janet, family members of these guerillas, the church leaders, among others. We forget the “Moses’”, who were holding up their hands in prayer.

We have clearly forgotten this to the extent that we have veered off God’s ways. Our leaders have become dishonest, using all kinds of unscrupulous methods to amass wealth and keep power, nepotism is now a common vice, a selected few people in positions of power now push their own selfish agenda’s, witchcraft among leaders is now common place not to mention ostracisation of those who raise concern over state of affairs or those with dissenting views.

It is about time we slow down and remember that it is God who ushered in this government. We need to be aware that much as the foot soldiers took part in physical battle, God was also answering the many prayers of Ugandans. We need to repent and reconcile with our creator. 2 Chronicles 7:14 says: “If my people who are called by my name repent and turn from their sins, I will hear from heaven and forgive their sins and heal their land.”

God is willing to accept us again if we repent and turn back to him. That’s all it takes. Let us not wait until the favour of God has completely departed from us.