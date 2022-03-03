The US has again been checkmated

Wars don’t start in a day or even in a few months. They usually start from an idea in a leader, or in a Government. It takes years to fine-tune and goes through layers of treachery, falsification, and sub-stories of self-justification. The current Ukraine – Russia conflict is one such example of high-handedness that took years in developing.

When President Putin annexed Crimea in 2014 from Ukraine, President Barack Obama was in charge at the White House. Years later, President Trump had an interesting comment to make on him. According to Trump, Putin outsmarted Obama and annexed Crimea from the USA. This was a telling comment on an ex-President like Obama. The United States also had no duty to intervene, given Ukraine is not part of NATO and doesn’t benefit from its Article 5 (or “collective defense”) protections, but still, the incident stood out like a blot on America’s foreign outreach given that Ukraine was cajoling up to NATO. Eight years on, President Biden is stuck on a similar sticky pitch; USA has again been checkmated by their old nemesis, Putin.

The shrewd strategist in Putin realized very early that to achieve a goal of a weakened America, Russia has to deep dive into USA’s internal affairs and influence policymaking. Putin’s honeymoon with USA’s internal affairs started with the famous leak of Hillary tapes, that swung a tightly contested election towards a maverick businessman and political novice like Trump. In terms of business and glamour, Trump had achieved all he wanted in his life. If he was thirsting for anything, it was for recognition of a great world leader. Trump, like many other hardliners in different parts of the World, wanted to be known as a leader who changed the discourse of World history or at least had the potential to do so. Putin was swift to recognize this. From the meetings with another maverick leader Kim Jong Un in North Korea to the gun-totting Taliban in Afghanistan, Trump was relishing making History, while Russia and China pulled strings deftly in the background. Trump became the first sitting US president to step into North Korea and also the first US president in two decades who inked the peace deal with the Taliban in Doha. In this race of firsts, the US was slowly getting caught up in a quagmire where it would start being seen as only one of the leading World powers and not the sole and mighty leader of a mono-polar World.

When Covid 19 first broke out in China, Trump laughed it off as just another virus and was at the forefront of the no-mask theory. While China was quick to put in place containment measures in Wuhan and Russia was off the blocks in the search of a vaccine, the USA was still in an imaginary world where Covid 19 was dismissed as a Chinese flu.

In terms of research for the vaccine, Russia worked at a lightning speed and on 11th August 2020, Russia announced the World’s first Covid vaccine supposedly given to President Putin’s daughter. The USA was battered and bruised and still debating whether to use masks or not. In the eyes of the World and even its citizens, the Government was a huge failure and faltered at every step of protecting its citizens. The World got a message; A country that could barely protect its citizens from a health pandemic, could now ill-afford to wade into the messy World affairs, let alone dictate terms.

The triumvirate of Trump-Putin-Xi was successful in phase one, although their individual goals may have been different. With Trump out of power, Biden again had to face the ignominy of fleeing from Afghanistan with tails between their legs in the face of a simple walkover given to the Taliban by the Afghan Government.

Russia and China again watched silently in glee as the impacts of a messy deal signed by Trump slowly began to unfold. Both China and Russia have huge economic interests in Afghanistan and Pakistan too could be seen cajoling up to Russia in the face of straight talk and funds crunch from the USA.

What does this signal to the world in general? The hegemony of the US military over the world is now a thing of the past. Every country should now take its responsibility in fighting off their big brotherly neighbors. Whether it will trigger a new era of arms race is to be seen in the coming days. Although it may sound overly pessimistic, the days of disarmament and de-nuclearisation talks are truly over.

Even the smallest of countries will now seek to be a nuclear power to have the bargaining chip at the high table of discussions. Will this result in the diversion of development budgets towards the military? Only time and trade relations can tell whether more wars are looming in the air. But one thing is certain, the USA has been checkmated in the post-Covid World. Whether it manages to rise back will be another story in the making.