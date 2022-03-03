The US has again been checkmated

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The shrewd strategist in Putin realized very early that to achieve a goal of a weakened America, Russia has to deep dive into USA’s internal affairs and influence policymaking.

Wars don’t start in a day or even in a few months. They usually start from an idea in a leader, or in a Government.  It takes years to fine-tune and goes through layers of treachery, falsification, and sub-stories of self-justification. The current Ukraine – Russia conflict is one such example of high-handedness that took years in developing.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.