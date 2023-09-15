The value of training in organisations

From time immemorial, training has been part and parcel of man’s life. Training is meant to ensure people are modeled to produce tangible outcomes and results. It is evident that in many organisations, it begins with identifying a gap to be filled.

Those gaps are addressed through the conduct of training to ensure personnel gain the relevant knowledge and skills for better performance to achieve a stated goal at a workplace, more particularly organisational success. The whole process moves in a cycle of about four stages, i.e. identifying the need, design of the plan, implementation and evaluation.

Unfortunately, some organisations may not value training to avoid the related costs of initiating, conducting and concluding a session. However, what needs to be realised is that it takes effort and sacrifice to improve personnel and organisational performance.

Gone are the days when employees were not valued. Nowadays, as an employee joins an organisation, he or she is considered a valuable asset taken through a career path and allowed to grow and develop individually in the interest of an organisation. What still poses a challenge is the retention of personnel.

Although this can be addressed through improved remuneration and welfare, sometimes the goal of an organisation (profit maximization) tends to negatively affect those intentions. This delays the implementation of proposed positive changes, and some employees tend to lose their patience and hope and end up venturing into other organisations.

I remember one of my bosses who once reminded us that when an organisation values its personnel, the future will always be a bright one. He added that when there is limited productivity due to knowledge and skills gaps; one develops a negative attitude, which affects the organidation.

He said it is high time organisations emphasise employees’ training to align them towards the organisational goal, vision and mission. However, he noted that the driving force rotates around intentions that are organised and actualised by trainers.

To him, human resources plays a pivotal role over other resources to realise the training intentions. It is key, therefore, to note that trainers are treated well as he reiterated that the word “well” can either be in capital, bold, italics or underlined.

I have also observed much training being conducted without having a thorough needs assessment. This is because of attachment to personal interests and benefits. As a result, we fail to project the future of an institution.

One of my mentors at one point reminded us that assessment, monitoring and evaluation are important in the training field. He emphasised that if we thought we had concluded by passing out the personnel, then to him it would be the initial stage of our dreams. He said a follow-up gives more updates and reflection on service and the package of the course itself whether it is up to the expectations.