The global balance of power has never been static; it has evolved continuously through shifts in politics, economics, and technology. The Peace of Westphalia (1648) marked the emergence of the modern nation-state system, establishing sovereignty as the foundation of international relations.

The Age of Empires and the Industrial Revolution (1815-1914) consolidated European dominance, but the World Wars (1914-1945) shattered this supremacy, paving the way for a fundamentally reshaped global order.

The Cold War (1945-1991) created a bipolar world led by the US and the Soviet Union, until the USSR’s collapse ushered in the Unipolar Moment (1991-008) under American hegemony.

However, the 2008 Global Financial Crisis exposed vulnerabilities in the Western-led order, triggering an ongoing multipolar transition. Today, the “centre of gravity” of global power is shifting from West to rest, particularly towards Asia.

Two major blocs, the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), are driving this realignment. BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members, accounts for 40 percent of the world’s population and a significant share of global GDP.

Through initiatives like the New Development Bank and efforts to reduce dependence on the US dollar, BRICS is challenging Western-led financial institutions such as the IMF and World Bank.

SCO, including China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Central Asian nations, has evolved into a powerful security and geopolitical platform.

Projects like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) enhance connectivity and infrastructure across Eurasia, positioning the SCO as a strategic counterweight to Nato.

The rise of these blocs signals a gradual erosion of US hegemony and the emergence of a bit-shifted multipolar world, where the Global South asserts greater sovereignty and demands stronger representation in global governance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and heads of foreign delegations arrive for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China September 3, 2025. PHOTO/REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during the 2025 SCO summit, called for a new global governance initiative, prioritising the Global South and challenging US dominance. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted growing trade in national currencies, laying the groundwork for a new Eurasian stability framework.

Meanwhile, India is recalibrating its strategic stance, aligning more closely with China and Russia, and advocating a “new era of multipolarism and multilateralism.”

So far, it can be gauged that BRICS or SCO is not a complete replacement for the Western-led order, but rather a durable alternative power centre.

The upshot is not a uniform anti-Western alignment, but rather a competitive coexistence, where collaboration and rivalry coexist, and regional partnerships carry greater weight. History shows power is dynamic; today, Asia, especially China and India, stands at the epicentre of growth and influence.

The West is no longer the sole rule-maker. The future will be written in a multipolar script and will be defined by collaboration, competition, and regional partnerships in a truly multipolar world.