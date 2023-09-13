The whimsical world of WhatsApp group events: An unsolicited journey of ‘consent’

In the quaint Ugandan setting, life is often painted with hues of camaraderie and festive spirit. Family and friends come together to celebrate every milestone, from weddings to the most inconsequential baby’s first tooth. But as the curtains rise on this theatrical spectacle, one omnipresent actor emerges - WhatsApp groups.

Behold the magical realm of WhatsApp groups, where invitations are as unexpected as a summer rain shower. No RSVP needed - you just wake up one fine morning, finding yourself enlisted in “MICHAEL WEDS ALLEN” or “MERCY’s SURPRISE PARTY.” It’s as if the unseen event genie sprinkles his pixie dust overnight, whisking you away to mystical gatherings.

As the plot thickens, you may find yourself attending “STELLA’s SURPRISE ENGAGEMENT PARTY” or the mysterious unveiling of “VANESSA INTRODUCES WILLIAM.” You may even end up in both the bride and groom’s clandestine groups, such as “WILLIAM VISITS VANESSA’s PARENTS.” All these adventures, without the faintest clue or consent!

But wait, let’s not underestimate the lesser-known WhatsApp wonders. Delightful groups like “Martha’s first tooth” and “Viola’s 6 months birthday” (a celebration that Viola herself is oblivious to) reveal the organisers’ ingeniousness. Who knew a mere tooth or half-birthday could merit a WhatsApp celebration?

Yet, the real thrill lies in the church groups, showcasing “Youths Rainbow Picnic” and “Single’s Day Out” - perhaps in an attempt to unite the youth through exuberant experiences. But hold on, there’s a catch! Not only do they declare the function’s schedule, but they also commandeer your wardrobe choices. You might be puzzled by descriptions like “baby orange shorts” or “dark green creamy striped Zulu themed short-sleeved shirts.” If you’re not quite a fashion chameleon, fret not; they’ll be kind enough to suggest adding a “lavender printed summer hat” to the mix.

Now, I beseech thee, why be drawn into these mirthful ventures without a nod of agreement? One might ponder, did an event oracle foresee our disposable income? Alas, there’s no wizardry to answer these queries. Nor is there magic to summon funds to rival the generous souls who pledge millions while you fumble for a modest Shs50,000.

As the WhatsApp whirlwind intensifies, you’ll receive “dm’s” (direct messages) reminding you of upcoming dates. The event lords declare, “anything can count,” adding an element of ambiguity and suspense to the proceedings. And remember, in this captivating drama, you may chance upon your ex or an estranged soul you’d rather avoid. Now, that’s a plot twist!

In light of these whimsical WhatsApp wonders, one earnestly summons the government of Uganda to take heed. Spare us from spontaneous salary exodus into the coffers of unseen ceremonies! A simple plea for consent and a timely heads-up could transform these WhatsApp extravaganzas into celebrations of genuine joy and communal spirit.

So, dear readers, behold the enigmatic WhatsApp universe where events appear as if by sorcery. A realm of unasked-for rendezvous, peculiar dress codes, and unsettling encounters with past acquaintances. Let us evoke the spirit of consent, making WhatsApp gatherings a reflection of affection, not just unbridled emoji enthusiasm.

In the end, amidst all these bewildering adventures, the WhatsApp event trail leaves us with one lasting sentiment - the ever-resonant declaration of “I love you.” that’s why I added and our generosity says the same just back to them.