The wonderful holidays turned into road terror

Holidays are supposed to be times of joy and celebrations in the family, people work tirelessly throughout the year projecting great festive seasons for their loved ones.

In Africa, we travel to our villages where we meet our grandparents, and extended relatives whom we reside in the city with but rarely meet up with, maybe because we are all preoccupied with putting a meal on the table for our loved ones or we are hiding away from dramas that characterise families.

Unfortunately, in Africa, the holidays are also a time when one might lose their dear life due to increased activities on the road or lose their loved ones. This festive season served as a great example where in our own Uganda we lost 55 people and had another 212 injured in three days, based on the police report released on December 26, 2022.

The 55 and 212 might look like numbers to us who didn’t lose anyone but to that family that lost three young, beautiful, and vibrant babies, to a family that lost a breadwinner, to a baby who has been orphaned, to a parent who will never see their babies again, these are not just numbers but horrific reminders of the terror our roads have turned into.

We might need to reconsider our priorities when it comes to fighting the most killer diseases, our dangerous roads should be up there with Malaria.

Early this year, I saw a gentleman who walked from Kampala to Bushenyi to raise road safety awareness and I admired this selfless individual for he knew that our roads are hell and needed attention, I wish thousands of us followed him, guess sometimes we have to learn the hard way in life.

But let’s ask ourselves, what is the problem?

I saw people on social media blaming the tiny roads, the police for not being vigilant, and even NRM for not minding about the safety of its people and partly I agree with them because all these factors are crucial to road safety.

But before we point fingers, how good are we when it comes to road usage?

Years ago when checkpoints had started being rolled out, I happened to encounter one that passed Masaka on my way to Kampala. A small build-up of vehicles had formed as we were waiting for clearance. Suddenly, an SUV bearing plates of the ministry of Finance came at break-neck speed overtaking us all, and almost knocked the police officers who fled to the bushes and it ran through the checkpoint like lightning.

I, fortunately, got the number plates and recorded them, I then asked the officers why they had run and not stood their ground, one officer told me that the last time he stood his ground, he was benched for a year and learned his hard lesson.

The next day I called the ministry of Finance who promised to follow up but until today, I have never got feedback.

It is a common occurrence to see government vehicles cutting queues in rush hour when we pay for their fuel and salaries hence causing abnormal traffic. Someone once intimated to me how a minister one day caused a traffic standstill because he rushed to a local guest house to enjoy lunch relaxation with the new campus girl he had met a few days ago.

A few months ago, a General in the military whom I will not disclose, asked an Indian businessman to join his convoy and they drove one way to run some errands, when I met the Indian gentleman, later on, he was excited about the privilege. What came to my mind was, would this African man be allowed to violate traffic laws in Delhi with assistance from an Indian General?

The question is then, why would a taxi driver be asked to drive with civility if the judge who is the epitome of justice drives like a sycophant? Why would a boda boda rider use the road with care when his area MP drives on the road pavement? Why would any road user stay in the line when the minister doesn’t? Why would even the police stop me when they can’t stop an RDC whom I am following behind as he cuts the queue?

I believe we can’t ask what we can’t give, as long as the heads of the family (leaders and civil servants) break the laws, the masses shouldn’t be asked to obey them, it’s utter disrespect. We either obey the laws and empower the police or we gamble with our lives and those of our loved ones.Happy New Year.