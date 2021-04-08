The worst enemies are from within

Mathew 10:36 says, “And a person’s enemies will be those of his own household.” One feels secure when surrounded by family members but Jesus teaches that that security is not fully guaranteed

An enemy is a person who hates somebody or who acts or speaks against somebody or something. Enemies are imbued with deep hatred for others. This hatred is a result of jealousy, envy or dislike stemming from obvious happenings. Every human being, whether small or great, poor or rich has got an enemy. Enmity can exist between husband and wife, father and son an employer and employee.

Mathew 10:36 says, “And a person’s enemies will be those of his own household.” One feels secure when surrounded by family members but Jesus teaches that that security is not fully guaranteed. The devil can still creep in and tear people apart. As one seeks security from those close to him or her, one should take cognizance of the fact that there is proclivity of insecurity from within. Genesis 4:8-9 says, “And Cain talked with Abel his brother: and it came to pass, when they were in the field, that Cain rose up against Abel his brother, and slew him. And the Lord said unto Cain, Where is Abel thy brother? And he said, I know not: Am I my brother’s keeper?”

Cain denies being Abel’s security officer. As one deals with humans, even at family level, be cognizant of enmity. Genesis tells us that Jacob loved Joseph more than the other 11 sons. This deep love for the boy stirred hatred and jealousy among these brothers. So they conspired to kill him. Joseph was sold in a foreign land to be lonely and in despair.

SOLD stands for; Sent Off Lonely Disparagingly. His brothers made money out of him. There are people who betray others just to make money. When they see people, they see big business opportunities out of crooked transactions.

MONEY stands for; Mocking Others Never Eludes You. Mathew 26:14-16 says, “Then one of the 12 called Judas Iscariot, went unto the chief priests, And said unto them, what will ye give me, and I will deliver him unto you? And they covenanted with him for 30 pieces of silver. And from that time, he sought opportunity to betray him. Judas was an insider in Jesus’ camp but he sought an opportunity to make money out of his master. What a shame!

To betray someone is to hand them over to be killed. Someone chooses to kill a person they did not create. No one whatsoever has the right to plot even his child’s death because only God allows life into the world.

