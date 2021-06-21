There’s need for trauma informed care

Innocent Lawrence Okima says: We are in this together, Covid-19 does not discriminate, and neither should we. Lets stand united and not only hope for a better future but work towards it.

Last year it was just Covid-19 infection numbers, this year numbers have become names and those names have turned out to be people we love and know.

Yesterday as we watched news on one of the national broadcasters my daughter who just made four years a few days ago, asked me a question that gave me an insight into the world we are living in. This was after I coughed. She asked, “Daddy are you going to die now that you are coughing, and hospitals are full?” For a moment it sounded hilarious but after looking into her eyes and seeing the pain and fear she had I knew it was a serious concern.

I responded by clarifying to her that not everyone that coughs has Covid-19 and not everyone that has Covid-19 dies, however, it is our responsibility to protect and care for each other and our loved ones.

With all this happening we may not even be at the beginning of a chain of events and changes that will define at least the next generation but one thing for sure is that the next generation and most of the people in this generation are going to have a long-lasting trauma effect.

The government and relevant stakeholders have played their part in dealing with the pandemic even with the many issues that have not been handled well because of poor management, decisions made and accountability. The other problem is that we have failed to deal with the effects of the pandemic and its impact in the next years and the lives of those that have lost loved ones, jobs, and businesses and recovered from the disease and concentrated more on the preventive mechanisms.

Where should each of us position ourselves to respond to evolving population needs in this time?

The answer is trauma informed care. Trauma-informed care understands and considers the pervasive nature of trauma and promotes environments of healing and recovery rather than practices and services that may inadvertently re-traumatise.

Trauma-informed care follows five guiding principles.

Safety. Here we must be certain each of us is safe both physically and emotionally. This can be done by just picking up your phone and calling a person you do not often talk to, especially those you think are strong usually. Those few words you share with somebody may ensure that the person you are speaking too is able to have hope to push another day.

In situations where you must enforce a decision make sure the reason for that decision has properly been shared with the individual and they have understood and accepted the decision. Avoid command and do more discussion.

This is the time when we must work together. Let us put away the issues of tribe, sex, status, and all others that divide us. Do not stigmatise one another and share sarcastic jokes that may be offensive, especially about Covid-19.

Trustworthiness is a key aspect and requires each and everyone to exhibit openness and truth. When you are not open, that means you are reminding this individual of the impact of all the lies that caused pain in their lives because of the pandemic. Everything you do should encourage the other party to be strong and make decisions from a point of being informed. If you can afford to share a meal, finances or clothes please do so because that may be the only thing the other person needs to stay strong and not have suicidal thoughts.

We are in this together, Covid-19 does not discriminate, and neither should we. Lets stand united and not only hope for a better future but work towards it.

