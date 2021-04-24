This is the best way to deal with crime

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Some of the key causes of crime today are poverty, envy, anger, vengeance, decay of family values, mental illness, alcoholism, drug abuse, greed, parental neglect and the like. Crime is also fueled by the large population of mainly young, educated but unemployed youth who have been poisoned by the political and education system to think of government as the only provider of jobs.

There’s a lot that can be done to reduce the crime rate in institutions of learning and the community at large. We can start by adopting a community policing strategy, improve surveillance to deter criminals and create awareness on the implications of crime.

Parents should also play their part by instilling good morals in their children.

In my opinion, high crime rate is majorly caused by the large number of unemployed youth and so the relevant ministries should provide employment by creating projects , businesses or give knowledge on how youth can create their own businesses.

Ireen Twongirwe ,

ireentwongeirwe64@gmail.com

