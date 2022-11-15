This World Cup could be for Messi and Argentina

Four years of waiting for the football World Cup games will be over next weekend when the footballing world will touch down in Qatar. Qatar was chosen to host the 2022 edition of the World Cup, even though there is hullabaloo about the manner in which Qatar won the bid to host the games.

The dust generated by this is yet to settle but that is a matter of the people in charge in Zurich. For us the neutrals, we prepare for the glamour that will come out of the games. All of us fans are getting ready to cheer our favourite teams as we see the biggest stars that are on show. The participating countries have already named the members of their squad to be on the plane to Qatar.

Whereas countries have named their squad to compete at the games, Italy are the big-name absentee at the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup. The Italians are developing a trend of failing to qualify for the World Cup. Italy did not also participate at the 2018 World Cup edition in Russia. They did not overcome a two-legged play-off against Sweden at that time. Then on this occasion, they lost the play-off by a single goal to North Macedonia.

Now, a big nation will not be represented and will have to watch as other countries do their thing to try and win gold. So, this is the second consecutive World Cup tournament that the Italians are going to miss. It is unfortunate, given the weight that the Italians carry in world football. With a cabinet containing four World Cup trophies to show. Also, considering they are the reigning champions of the European championships, you would expect Italy to qualify via the play-off opportunity against Macedonia. But this was not to be. Without being disrespectful to northern Macedonia, that stood on the way of the Italians to deny them the chance to be among the big boys in a few days’ time.

It goes to show how huge the popular game has grown. These days there is no small team anymore. So, the Italians are out, and by their very own standards, they know that they have disappointed millions of their fans in Rome. They will not play on this occasion. Their next opportunity to play a World Cup game will come when they try to negotiate their way to Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026. For now, the biggest beneficiary from the absence of the Azzurris might be Argentina – La Albiceleste. Argentina are looking very good. Their coach looks like a guy who has a special surprise rolled up his sleeves.

With a squad having an average age of 27.5, the right age for success and fresh from victory in the Copa America, this team is very ripe for another major trophy. They come to Qatar with a momentum of 35 straight wins, second only to Italy. Only two goals have been scored against Argentina in their last 10 games played. They are playing some entertaining football. They seem to limit their opponents to very few chances in a game – the right ingredients for success. With their coach who might have galvanised them and tuned them to be winners, the Argentina team has something special up their sleeves. This team has been growing steadily under the stewardship of a very good coach.