Time for a vote integrity act

“What shall it profit a nation if it holds regular elections, yet loses the very soul of democracy to the tyranny of money?”

This is the question Uganda must face without flinching. The recent NRM primaries and the Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections revealed, yet again, that our politics has become an auction house where power goes to the highest bidder.

Elections are no longer arenas of vision and policy; they have degenerated into marketplaces of envelopes. Instead of leaders, money chooses its own custodians, and the nation is left in the hands of those who treat power as an investment to be recouped. Ugandans have been conditioned to normalise the corruption of money politics.

During the NRM primaries, it was not uncommon to hear of candidates openly distributing Shs5,000 and 10,000 notes, some moving with sacks of cash through villages. A 2021 Transparency International survey reported that more than half of Ugandans had either been offered money for their vote or witnessed such acts first-hand.

In the 2021 general elections, the European Union Observer Mission concluded that the “pervasive use of money” not only skewed the level playing field but also undermined public confidence in the electoral process. The ballot has been hijacked by currency, and what remains is a hollow ritual of voting without genuine choice. The NRM, being the ruling party, epitomises this decay.

Primaries that should be contests of loyalty and policy ideas have instead become a carnival of bribery. Nearly every district recorded petitions following the last primaries, with the NRM tribunal drowning in over 800 disputes in 2020 alone.

And this year, the story repeated itself, tribunals overwhelmed, petitions ignored, justice choked. It is telling that petitioning has become more normalised than voting. At the highest levels too, the CEC elections, the whispers of money could not be silenced. If the supreme organ of the ruling party cannot resist the seduction of envelopes, what chance does a poor villager at a dusty polling station stand? The consequences are devastating.

A candidate who spends Shs900 million to secure a flag or a seat does not enter office to serve; he enters to recover his money. This is the economic logic of corruption. Uganda cannot afford to keep walking this road. We need a Vote Integrity Act, a law that criminalises the use of money in campaigns, making it not just immoral, but illegal.

Such an Act must outlaw both direct and indirect vote-buying: cash handouts, bribing registrars, rewarding community leaders, or funding intimidation. It must place hard ceilings on campaign spending, audited by an independent body with teeth. It must disqualify any candidate who deploys state resources in campaigns. It must establish citizen watchdog platforms where voters can report bribery with guaranteed protection.

And most importantly, it must carry heavy penalties: fines, disqualification, even imprisonment for persistent offenders. The higher the expenditure on elections, the greater the opportunity for corruption, because political investors, having spent vast sums to secure power, seek to recover their money through inflated salaries, embezzlement, and other forms of graft.

This is how these actors systematically siphon from the public coffers. With every shilling poured into this cycle of excess, the nation sinks deeper into mismanagement, inefficiency, and disorder, teetering ever closer to chaos, until, perhaps, a moment of clarity or collective conscience intervenes to restore a measure of sanity.

Countries that command our admiration today, those with thriving economies, working institutions, and respected democracies, did not rise by auctioning leadership to the highest bidder. Their leaders did not bribe their way into history; they wrote it with integrity and sacrifice. Uganda will never develop if politics remains a marketplace where ideas are silenced by money.

People who sell their future for Shs5,000 do not merely cheat themselves, they condemn their children to poverty. If we truly desire to stand among the nations we admire, then we must reject the curse of money politics and demand leadership that is earned, not bought.