To A-Level candidates: How to deal with examination fever

It’s natural for candidates to experience some examination fever and nervousness.

First, overcoming examination fever starts with always praying to God/Allah for a spirit of self-belief and confidence.

Second, I always advise A-Level candidates to prepare for their final UACE uneb examinations more adequately in order to overcome and be able to conquer examination fever. Candidates who are less prepared always fall victim of examination fever.

Third, the power of self-confession should not be ignored. I always advise candidates to speak positively to themselves about how they intend to perform in the final examinations.

Fourth, I always advise candidates to have some fun time and to relax a day before the examinations. Candidates must have a positive attitude towards their final examinations, they shouldn’t panic, they should instead think about what they can achieve, not what they can’t. Positive thinking is a very important tool that candidates can employ in dealing with examination fever.

Fifth, candidates should not think about how poorly they performed in their mock examinations, but they should instead concentrate on achieveing the goal ahead of them, after all mock examinations are there to mock and prepare them for their final examinations.

Sixth, candidates must always plan their work carefully around the topics they need to focus on. Being aware of the gaps in their knowledge can make them nervous, but if they have a plan for their study and revision then the examinations make them feel better.

Seventh, prior to the final examinations, I always advise candidates to eat well because they need energy to function well, they must drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration which hinders concentration which at the end exposes them to examination fever.

Finally, candidates must remember that examinations are created to help them get to higher institutions of learning.

Examinations and candidates should be great ‘friends’, they can’t go to the next level of higher learning which is university.

Dr. Richard Wemesa, PhD- Educationist & Specialist in Economics and Planning of Education.