It is now a little over a century since plastic started to play a dominant role in our lives. One cannot imagine life without plastic and yet neither can we stop vilifying one of science’s most enduring creations. As a highly versatile polymer (as taught to me in O-Level at Ntare School), plastic is practically everywhere we turn. It is also precisely why it has become a problem – once created, it refuses to go away. When it is not disposed of in the right way, it starts to pollute air, water and land in ways we are only beginning to understand in any meaningful way. It takes 450 years for just 2 percent of the world’s plastic to decompose. Yes! In Uganda, there are premature deaths because of particulate matter that have entered our air, water, food etc. As shocking as this may be, we cannot help but acknowledge the role of the same plastic used in personal protective equipment (PPEs) that saved millions of lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. And there lies the crux of our challenge or in Shakespearean terms – “to be or not to be, that is the question”. Before we try to answer that question, let’s consider the magnitude of the challenge. With an annual global output of around 460 million tonnes, we produce nearly as much plastic as rice and less than 10 percent of that is recycled or disposed of responsibly. A vast majority (by some estimates around 50 percent) ends up in landfills and several more millions of tonnes enter our water systems including rivers and oceans causing serious long-term damage to our marine ecosystem too. Given the perversity of plastic in our lives, it affects all of us, albeit with varying degrees of impact on our health and general wellbeing.

Among all the stakeholders in this manmade conundrum, the food industry I work in has a bigger share of responsibility to mitigate it. Globally 46 percent of plastic is generated by the packaging industry. Plastic packaging is the safest and most convenient and economical way to store and distribute fresh food products, particularly easily perishable ones like dairy. Without plastic (packaging), food wastage will reach unimaginable levels in a tropical country like Uganda.

So, the question comes down to how can we make the best use of plastic without letting it deteriorate the quality of our lives?

We already know the answer is recycling. It is an old but proven idea that is easier said than done. A recent Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) report showed that globally, the average rate of recycling plastic is just around 9 percent with even developed countries like US recycling only 4 percent of its huge plastic waste.

Let us set aside the regional imbalances in the rate of recycling and address the elephant in the room first. Why is global recycling rate so low? A host of reasons comes to play here. Among the top reasons is unsegregated plastic waste entering the ecosystem that ends up in landfills and water systems (rivers, lakes, swamps, oceans etc). Segregating plastic waste at a local community level and processing needs planning, investment and precise execution. Despite several attempts in the past, segregation of plastic at household level has remained largely unsuccessful. Further, not all plastic packaging can be recycled and the awareness about this among common consumers is woefully low.

In a circular economy, plastic waste has only two outlets – either it goes back to the manufacturers of packaging materials as raw material to produce new packaging material or produce other commonly used household plastic products.

Manufacturers of consumer products (food and non-food) have a big role in ensuring that economies are essential in the successful recycling of plastic works efficiently. Rising consumer awareness around the plastic ecosystem, from generation to successful recycling is a good start. But we need to go beyond and create an efficient segregation and collection mechanism to deliver it to the recycling plant and close the cycle by increasing the use of recycled plastic. If it wasn’t for the rampant corruption and incompetence of the city councils/town councils, they would set aside budgets to work with a couple of NGOs; one to buy recycled plastic collected by city waste pickers and another that recycles used milk pouches etc into plastic pellets for export.

The plastic conundrum is not going anywhere unless we deal with it in the most rational manner. Plastic like all other modern-day products/technology created to deliver convenience (and improve our survival as we saw during the Covid pandemic) is a double-edged sword. We cannot blame plastic if we fail to use it responsibly. And it’s about time, brands got their hands a bit dirtier and deliver a little more than pulpit talk.

Phillip Kimumwe, [email protected]