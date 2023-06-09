To intervene or not to intervene

The press reported that businessmen and businesswomen under their umbrella organisations, Kampala City Traders Association, Kampala Arcade Traders Association, United Arcade Traders and Entrepreneurs Association, etc. have asked Justice minister Norbert Mao to intercede for them in the face of hiked rental fees by commercial building owners from whom they rent their shops, boutiques, restaurants, stores and other business spaces.

They see the rent increases by the property owners as unfair and unwarranted. They cite, among other concerns, the rising cost of living. They reportedly implored their landlords “to look into the plight of their tenants (the traders) and to desist from increasing rental fees when most of their businesses are struggling to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic”. One trader was quoted as saying: “Yet because of the state of the economy the purchasing power of Ugandans is low. We struggle to get a significant number of customers buying our merchandise.”

Of course one has to sympathise with the traders. No one, not the landlords; not their tenants; and not us the tenants’ customers would want to pay more for anything.

The story reminded me that just hours before I read it, I had been to Wilson Road to try and buy something. I was quoted a price which I thought was unreasonable and I walked away because I had other pressing needs for the extra money. Now some arcade tenants have acted in a similar way. They have “walked away” and relocated to the suburbs where rents are relatively lower. Others, whose lines of business permit, have gone virtual: they market their goods or services on line and only incur data and sometimes transportation costs all the time operating from their homes. It is those who have stuck with the arcades that have issues who sought an audience with Mr Mao. And guess what, they themselves raise the prices of their products whenever they fancy, that way contributing to the rising cost of living they complained about.

It is also worthy of note that the delegation to Mao are part of the wider private sector which supports Mao’s government’s “private sector-market-led” economic model.

If government were to intervene strongly and forcibly control rental fees which that delegation seemed to be angling for, what would they say and do if the same government were to put a cap on the prices of shoes, cassava, ssemutundu, mineral water and other goods and services those very traders sell and whose prices they hike at will? Methinks that you cannot have it both ways. For most things including shop rentals, either the market leads or Norbert Mao and his government intervene.