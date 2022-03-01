To police internet is to tilt the power scale

The machetes to plunk social media’s wings have been sharpened in many ways including; the introduction of a tax on Over-The- Top Services a few years ago and abandoned later; the arrest and detention of political dissidents for “offensive communication”- created by Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act, 2011 and contempt of court proceedings against those scrutinising the members of the Bench through non-traditional means.

This is a fight between the “powerful” and the “empowered”. The latter group has survived on mystery and highly censored money making media and press choke on prohibitive licensing and content regulations. Then the latter group (social media users) is liberated from such traditional media and press, overly-conscious, moralistic editors and producers. For the foregoing, many opinions and comments on public discourse never get through the narrow posterns of the traditional media and press.

The empowered have an opportunity by a stroke of a few keyboard buttons to contribute to any public discourse with anyone that they would never meet for discussion if they did not have the power in their hands without being filtered or policed and – that is the power of social media that has disrupted the means and forms of communication.

Internet and social media has grown in leaps and bounds, and the growth projection is undoubted in progressing one. From a news report by Forbes published three years ago, Internet users create mind boggling 2.5 quintillion bytes of data per day. The global storage capacity of such data is unprecedentedly cheaper and accessible. This is an indicator that the internet and its components are here to stay. On a positive note, this growth is an existential threat to mystery, impunity and abuse of power.

No institution of government in Uganda has not been subjected to both objective and “ridiculous’ criticism from the members of the public, which is a good thing for a participatory democracy that we are. This democracy only flourishes when we respect, promote and fulfill the citizens’ right to express themselves including in ways that we morally disagree with.

The moral card used to unjustifiably curtail freedom of expression is a misplaced spice thrown in the sweet broth of speech and expression. It is an irrational yardstick more especially in countries like Uganda. What is profane language among the Bakonzo may be a tolerable choice of words among the Bakiga or Acholi people. To avoid such paths tarmacked with ‘eggshells’, as a country, we decided to adopt common moral standards codified in our constitution and we gave it the supremacy over and above every one, culture, practices and morals.

The bill of rights is the balancing scale that the powerful for long have abused at the expense of the weak and those without positions of influence. All tools of expression ever invented by man clashes with the cartels who by all means must control speech and tie the nozzles of free flow and access to information,

The rule by law and cowardly use of state organs’ power is a manifestation of the continued power struggle between the ‘powerful’ and now the ‘empowered’: the powerful are using their State power to send those who scrutinize them on the internet to jail or/and torture chambers.

My prediction is, the digital savvy and “empowered” generation will continue hanging whichever dirty laundry on the streets- to shrink the clouds of mystery, manipulation and monopoly of information flow and freedom of expression that for long the powerful have survived on.