To police internet is to tilt the power scale

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The moral card used to unjustifiably curtail freedom of expression is a misplaced spice thrown in the sweet broth of speech and expression.

The machetes to plunk social media’s wings have been sharpened in many ways including; the introduction of a tax on Over-The- Top Services a few years ago and abandoned later; the arrest and detention of political dissidents for “offensive communication”- created by Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act, 2011 and contempt of court proceedings against those scrutinising the members of the Bench through non-traditional means.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.