Together we can win the Covid-19 war

On Monday, during an evening news bulletin, there was an outcry from residents in Rubirizi District, which is on the southern fringes of Queen Elizabeth National Park. Distraught residents were caught on camera crying out for government assistance to stop destruction of their crops by elephants and monkeys from the park. Several banana plantations, potato and maize gardens have been destroyed by the animals.

Who ever imagined that at one point in time, the world would come to a stand- still, face to face with a common enemy?

Who ever imagined that economies would be shut down, people confined in homes, churches closed, weddings restricted, schools closed, and everyone required to mask up?

Who ever imagined that with all the modern-day rocket science and technology, robotics, people in the first world countries with some of the best healthcare systems in the world would helplessly die in a pandemic?

There is need for us to acknowledge the fact that despite the differences in diversity and levels of development, humanity faces similar challenges thus the need to work together so as to overcome them. The need for more interlinkages in technology, education exchange programmes so as to enhance global development of knowledge.

There is no better time to fully engage our cultural leaders, politicians, doctors, Members of Parliament, the media fraternity, psychologists among others in a well-spirited fight against this pandemic for we are all in the same boat that is being threatened by waves.

At the same time, it’s also important to get affirmation of hope to alleviate denial and lead to productive and healthy behaviour.

This situation is survivable if we are patient and take the necessary precautions to supercede its time frame.

We are all in one boat that is being hit by waves and if we fail to accept the reality that there is need to work together to stop the effect of the waves, then our boat might capsize.

Patrick Gukiina Musoke, gukiimeni@gmail.com