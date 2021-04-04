Too many lives are lost due to collapsing buildings

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I read a story in Daily Monitor of April 2 about two people in Butaleja who died after a church collapsed on them. It is said that the structure collapsed amid heavy rain.

Last month, part of the ceiling of the Fido Dido building in Kampala collapsed during a church service killing two people and injuring many others.

Just this week, part of Arua stadium collapsed. Obviously there have been numerous buildings that have collapsed in the past and lives lost because of this. I am tired of reading such stories about innocent lives lost because of negligence.

There are various reasons why buildings collapse but the main one is shoddy work.

In a rush to finish a building and cut costs, construction is haphazardly done with no regard for safety of the end users.

Since monitoring every building that is being constructed in the country is almost impossible, perhaps the culprits of shoddy work should be given maximum punishment inorder to deter others from doing the same.

Sometimes the only way people learn is through fear.

Let’s make it very ‘costly’’ to do shoddy construction work.

Ty Byakatonda,

mayr78@gmail.com