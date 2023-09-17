Toothpaste ad is accentuating African poverty stereotypes
What you need to know:
- Yes, there is poverty on this continent, but there is also reason and dignity on this continent.
There is this toothpaste advert running on local TV stations where this woman is telling a story of a young boy who came to school without brushing his teeth.
The boy reasons that he was waiting for his brother to finish using the toothbrush. This advert is not just a lie but an insult to African dignity.
I’ve lived in poverty-stricken areas of this country and I can authoritatively say the whole advert is nothing more than neo-colonial melodrama.
In most poverty-stricken areas of this country, children brush using sticks (broken from certain trees).
Eucalyptus is one of the trees most often used. So this notion that a boy couldn’t brush his teeth that morning because he was waiting for his brother to use a toothbrush is simply a lie.
The company should withdraw the advert and apologise for amplifying African poverty stereotypes. Yes, there is poverty on this continent, but there is also reason and dignity on this continent.
V. Philliam