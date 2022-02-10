Torture has no place in society

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The public outrage from the recent events of torture in custody must have made our folks and others who went to war to get rid of this evil to turn in their graves.

I was two-and-a half years old when our mother and another relative sneaked us into Kenya to escape Idi Amin’s men who were looking for us. Our father (RIP) and co-conspirators had earlier on been tortured in September 1977 at State Research Bureau after Operation Mafuta Mingi was derailed. They escaped from the dreaded SRB on September 23, 1977 at 2am; making them the first and last prisoners to do so alive from the dungeon. The horrid and graphic torture story was told to us (the children) later on in life by one of the co-conspirators before he died. Whoever wishes anything like that on anyone is not human.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.