Torture has no place in society

I was two-and-a half years old when our mother and another relative sneaked us into Kenya to escape Idi Amin’s men who were looking for us. Our father (RIP) and co-conspirators had earlier on been tortured in September 1977 at State Research Bureau after Operation Mafuta Mingi was derailed. They escaped from the dreaded SRB on September 23, 1977 at 2am; making them the first and last prisoners to do so alive from the dungeon. The horrid and graphic torture story was told to us (the children) later on in life by one of the co-conspirators before he died. Whoever wishes anything like that on anyone is not human.

The public outrage from the recent events of torture in custody must have made our folks and others who went to war to get rid of this evil to turn in their graves. The recent events are helping us uncover more torture scenarios/cases in safe houses and army installations like Kakwenza Rukirabashaija and Masereka narrate.

The impunity enjoyed by some of these CMI and SFC men is also evident in the failure of institutional safeguards. For example, the law on offensive online communication should have been used to charge Kakwenza Rukirabashaija and sent to prison to serve time instead of torturing him. The magistrate, who has robotically refused to release his passport so that he can go for treatment, is also complicit to this torture. No wonder the Chief Justice is up in arms against lawyers who are talking about the institutional rot. Landmark judgments by judges in this country have ironed out procedural loopholes to be followed in arrest, detention and remand. But when torture is implicitly institutionalised, well-intentioned procedures and guidelines are rendered toothless in the hands of apathetic officials.

Uganda is a signatory to the UN convention against torture, which makes torture a violation of the principles the country professes. I fail to understand why acting against torture is a low priority for the political class. A clampdown on torture is needed for its own sake. In addition, legislation against torture has an important benefit. It strengthens Uganda’s legal case when it seeks to extradite fugitives from jurisdictions which take a dim view of custodial torture. But how can this happen when the government continues to torture its own citizens? I fail to understand why a more educated people don’t understand that there are always implications for the government when you resort to torture. Do we now have the moral authority to lecture our young generation about Amin, Malyamungu, Suicide, king of hell etc?

Among some poorly trained, overworked and feudal minded CMI, SFC and police personnel, torture is sine qua non for interrogation because they do not posess the tools to solve crimes let alone small issues like offensive online communication. Beating a confession out of an accused is easier work than taxing the brains and undertaking scientific inquiries. Of course, to put an end to the torture, most “suspects” confess to anything the interrogators require. Even those who end up dead are often written off as suicide in custody or death due to comorbidities to save the erring torturers.

The torturers must throw away that subject called torture and bury it. Torture was one of the causes of the political turmoil of the 70s and 80s our elders in government lecture us about.

A weak Justice system where magistrates lackadaisically perform their duty of keeping oversight sustain the torture. Magistrates who keep a close watch on signs of physical torture on those on remand can deter torture. Likewise, this government which has full political control over their intelligence agencies is complicit in the acts of torture if they cannot stop the psychopaths within the agencies.Torture has no place in this civilised society and should be treated as beyond the pale.

One can only hope that the Commander-In-Chief can reflect, act on these anti-socials, shut down their torture chambers and let the rule of law prevail.