In the Catholic liturgical calendar, November is entirely devoted to praying for the deceased. That’s why it is dubbed “Month of the Dead”. For centuries, praying for the dead has been seen as one of the greatest acts of charity in which a Christian can engage. In this month of November, Catholics are especially encouraged to remember the dead in their prayers.

The tradition of praying for the dead is found in Sacred Scripture. For example: “Therefore, (Judas Maccabeus) made atonement for the dead, that they might be delivered from their sin” (2 Maccabees 12:46). The Church teaches that praying for the dead is intrinsically connected to the three states of the Church: The Church Militant, or the saints on earth; the Church Suffering, or the saints in purgatory; and the Church Triumphant, known as the saints in heaven.

It is echoed in the New Testament when Paul offers a prayer for a man named Onesiphorus who had died: “May the Lord grant him to find mercy from the Lord on that day” (2Timothy 1:18). The cave-like tombs under the city of Rome, which we call catacombs, also bear evidence that members of the Roman Christian community gathered there to pray for their fellow followers of Christ who lay buried there. By the fourth century, prayers for the dead are mentioned in Christian literature as though they were already a longstanding custom.

In addition to prayers, it is recommended to participate in almsgiving, indulgences and works of penance on behalf of the deceased. Because we don’t know exactly who has made it to heaven after death (with the exception of those who have been beatified or canonized), it’s important that Catholics pray for everyone who has died, that they might be soon united with God in His Kingdom.

The Church teaches that purgatory is a time of purification for those who “die in God’s grace and friendship.” According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, “after death (the faithful) undergo purification, so as to achieve the holiness necessary to enter the joy of heaven” (CCC No. 1030-32). This is why we have prayers for the souls in purgatory — because they cannot pray for themselves.

We offer prayers for them, and we are called to contemplate our own death. Medieval Christians knew intimately the words “memento mori, tempus fugit” — “remember death, time flies.” The Catholic outlook, to this day, does not fear death as the end; we see it as the hinge between earth and life eternal, where we face judgment. In contemplating death, we contemplate our relationship with our Creator.

Our prayers for the dead begin at the moment of death. Often family members will gather in prayer around the bedside of the person who has died. The Order of Christian Funerals includes a Vigil Service for the deceased, which can be held in the home, in the church, or in a funeral home chapel. The climax is the funeral Mass and the Rite of Committal (which generally takes place at the burial site). The prayers express hope that God will free the person who has died from any burden of sin and prepare a place for him or her in heaven.

Death remains a mystery for us–a great unknown. Yet Christian language evokes a hopeful imagination in the presence of death an assurance that our love, linked to Christ’s love, can help bridge whatever barriers might keep those whom we love from fully enjoying the presence of a loving and life-giving God.

As Catholics, we have the great gift of our relationship with all of the body of Christ: the living, the dead and the blessed in heaven. This November, we are encouraged to take up the practice of asking the saints for help and praying for our loved ones who have passed away.