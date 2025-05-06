Traditional media must now think like AI

In an age where algorithms decide what millions see, traditional media houses in Uganda face an urgent challenge: how to deliver relevant, engaging content without losing their journalistic soul.

As audiences flock to digital platforms like X, TikTok, and YouTube that have mastered the art of personalisation powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and social media algorithms, Ugandan media outlets that still rely on static programming and one-size-fits-all content risk becoming obsolete. Traditional media, especially print and radio, have historically determined what is “newsworthy” through editorial judgment, structured formats, and time-based programming.

While these values uphold credibility and consistency, they increasingly fall short of engaging younger, digital-native audiences who expect immediacy, relevance, and customisation. In contrast, AI-driven platforms analyse user behaviour in real time, learning what stories they click, how long they read them, what content they share and what keeps them scrolling. The result? Highly personalised content ecosystems that keep users engaged and coming back for more.

Uganda’s media landscape is not immune to this shift. With internet penetration surging and active social media users increasing, especially among the youth, audiences are already curating their own news diets. It could be following a TikTok creator for economic insights, an X thread for political updates, or a YouTube podcast for entertainment, bypassing newspapers and traditional broadcasters entirely. To adapt, legacy media must embrace three key lessons from algorithm-driven platforms: personalisation, segmentation, and data feedback.

First, personalisation doesn’t mean giving up editorial standards. It means understanding audience needs better. Ugandan news platforms could use reader habits to suggest more relevant content — whether a deep dive into education reforms for a teacher or regional news for a reader in Fort Portal. Second is segmentation. AI platforms succeed by targeting niche audiences, while traditional media often tries to be “everything to everyone.” Instead, use available data such as subscription records, website analytics and social media interactions to identify different audience segments. Tailor content for each group.

For instance, create newsletters within media major websites focused on youth, farmers, boda riders, or university students. This is already done in print by major media outlets, but it must go digital and become a core content strategy, not as a test run. Third, and perhaps most importantly, media houses must embrace data feedback. Algorithms thrive on clicks, shares, time spent reading, even swipes. Every online story generates data.

Every missed click is a signal. Traditional media rarely collects or analyses such feedback at scale. Why not? By investing in AI-assisted analytics tools and audience engagement teams, media organisations can learn what resonates and improve accordingly. But caution is necessary. Algorithms are built to maximise attention, not truth. This leads to bias, clickbait, and polarisation. Traditional media, grounded in public service and fact-checking, must resist those pitfalls.

The goal is not to become social media, but to learn from its mechanics while preserving editorial integrity. As Uganda’s media industry grapples with declining print circulation and fragmented audiences, adapting content strategy is no longer optional, it’s survival. Learning from algorithms is not about replacing journalists with robots. It’s about reimagining storytelling for an audience that expects relevance, speed, and connection. Some outlets are already taking steps.

Nation Media Group is doing mobile-first reporting. Others are expanding their digital portfolio to include more interactive content. But progress is slow yet the urgency is real. In short, the future belongs to media houses that treat their audiences not as passive receivers, but as dynamic participants: curated, segmented, and engaged. Traditional journalism must evolve, or risk being left behind by the scroll. As you were.