Trafficking: A violation of human rights

This week, Uganda will celebrate the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Celebrated every July 30, this day is a reminder of the gravity of this heinous crime.

Human trafficking is a violation of human rights, affecting millions worldwide, with children and women being the most vulnerable.

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) reported more than 1,000 cases of human trafficking in 2020, while the Uganda Police reported 1,006 cases in 2023, indicating a persistent and alarming trend.

Trafficking is a blatant disregard for fundamental rights, including the right to freedom from slavery and forced labour, right to life, liberty, and security of person, and right to protection from exploitation and abuse.

The Ugandan government must prioritise strengthening of laws, provision of support services to victims, and raising awareness to combat this crime.

Globally, one in three victims of human trafficking is a child, with most being girls, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Children are twice as likely to face violence during trafficking.

Online platforms pose additional risks, exposing children to forced labour, crime, begging, illegal adoption, sexual abuse, online dissemination of abusive images, and recruitment into armed groups.

Poverty, unaccompanied minors in migration and refugee flows, armed conflicts, dysfunctional families, and lack of parental care are some of the factors aiding child trafficking. It’s crucial to address these root causes to prevent trafficking.

The Ugandan government must take concrete steps to combat human trafficking, such as strengthening laws and enforcement mechanisms, providing support services, such as counselling and rehabilitation, to victims, raising awareness about the dangers of trafficking and collaborating with civil society organisations and stakeholders.

We also urge the government to prioritise this critical issue and work towards a future where every individual can live free from exploitation and abuse.

Together, we can make a difference. Let’s join forces to #EndHumanTrafficking and promote a culture of respect for human rights.