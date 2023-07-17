Train enforcement officers to prevent wildlife crime

I recently did an interview with the EAGLE Network, a non-governmental organisation that fights corruption and organised wildlife crime.

During the panel session, I noticed an increased line of questioning regarding entrapment in wildlife crime prosecutions. It was seen as a major impasse in the efforts of curbing wildlife crime because, in a bid to combat these offences, undercover operations are often employed, where law enforcement agents pose as potential buyers, sellers, or participants in illicit activities. However, this strategy frequently leads to the defence of entrapment during trials.

Entrapment is a defence raised by accused persons against evidence from undercover operations, often related to the fruit of the poisonous tree rule in evidence law. For example, due to the sensitivity and sophistication of techniques by rogue actors in the wildlife crime chain, covert ‘sting’ operations are necessary to gather intelligence and apprehend these criminals. Ideally, the accused would protest the procurement of such evidence as a trap set by law enforcement agents, hence the term ‘entrapment.’

To supply context, the 2013 film American Hustle starring Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper explores manipulation, deception, and entrapment, reflecting the world of wildlife crime. Set in the 1970s, it revolves around a con artist and his partner, who are forced to work with an FBI agent to expose corruption within the political system. Similarly in navigating cons, law enforcement agencies combat wildlife crime using undercover operations and strategies to expose criminal networks. The movie’s theme highlights the challenges in the pursuit of justice, where boundaries between investigations and entrapment intertwine in the high-stakes arena of wildlife crime.

The two important ingredients for the entrapment defence are inducement and predisposition to commit the crime. However, the solution lies in the detail of these ingredients. Firstly, law enforcement agencies should provide comprehensive training to officers involved in wildlife crime investigations. This training should emphasise ethics, understanding boundaries of conduct, and recognising potential entrapment scenarios. By equipping officers with the necessary knowledge and skills, they can conduct operations that minimise the risk of entrapment claims.

Prioritising proportional investigations minimises the likelihood of successful entrapment defences. Focusing resources on known offenders ensures targeted and proportional undercover operations, reducing chances of undue inducement leading to successful entrapment claims.

Prosecutors can diligently collect and document evidence establishing the accused person’s pre-existing criminal intent. By demonstrating the individual’s predisposition to commit the crime independent of law enforcement inducement, the defence of entrapment can weaken. Evidence may include prior criminal records, involvement in wildlife crime networks, or explicit expressions of intent to engage in illegal activities.

Judicial discretion and case-specific analysis involve judicial officers assessing the validity of entrapment claims in wildlife crime cases. Each case should be evaluated on its merits, considering factors such as inducement level, defendant’s predisposition, and impact on wildlife conservation efforts. By weighing the evidence, judges can determine if the entrapment defence holds substantial grounds or is misused to evade legal consequences.

Addressing entrapment in wildlife crime prosecutions requires a balanced approach that respects rights, upholds the legal system’s integrity, and includes guidelines, enhanced training, proportional investigations, evidence of intent, and case-specific analysis. This mitigates the impasse caused by entrapment claims, enabling wildlife protection, justice, and fairness. Proper use of undercover operations focuses on predisposed individuals, eliminating deceptive justice. Despite my best efforts during the interview, the network ultimately did not consider me suitable for the job.