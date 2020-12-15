Transparency is critical in handling election results

By Silver Nyanzi More by this Author

Regarding transparency in the election, I believe the problem or doubts in Uganda has often been related to the tallying process.

This is because the procedure for handling poll results from polling centres across the country to the national tally centre is not transparent enough to rule out doubting Thomases.

I think this is one of the reasons that compelled Mr Yoweri Museveni to go to the bush in the early 1980s, and one of the major reasons why Opposition leader Kizza Besigye opted out of this election this year.

Candidates are elected at polling centres. Therefore, priority should be make public a schedule of all polling centres with each one allocated identification number such as 0001, 0002, etc. This is necessary to avoid creation of ghost centres and inflating voting numbers. At polling centres, voters and agents are often very vigilant and the process is often transparent.

However, their vigilance stops at signing the Declaration of Results form DR forms, sealing the ballot boxes and celebration by the winners.

This procedure depends on the use of technology. Let each presiding officer at every polling centre be availed a gadget such as a smart phone that is unique to that polling centre.

This should be the property of the Electoral Commission that is capable of sending the image of the DR form directly to the national tally centre screen and this should be done in public view. The agents should each or as a group have their own smart phone for communication to their candidate separately.



At the beginning, the polling officer will have announced the communication links they have with the national tally centre, candidates, and agents. Immediately, the DR form is ready, the polling officer takes a shot at the DR form and sends the image first to the agents for confirmation. Thereafter immediately, the polling officer and agents send the images as follows; the officer sends to all candidates before sending to the NTC screen. Then the agents forward theirs to the candidates.

Silver Nyanzi,

silvernyanzi@yahoo.com

