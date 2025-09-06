Treat climate change as a central devt issue

When I was growing up, my grandmother used to tell us: “A person who has a running stomach must open the door for himself at night to go for a long call.” This was her way of teaching us that when you face a problem, you must take the first step to solve it. Her words came to mind as I analysed the Local Government budget estimates for FY2025/2026 for West Nile.

The approved budget estimates reveal a worrying trend. Local Governments in the West Nile region collectively allocated just Shs291 million from their projected Shs23 billion local revenue to natural resource departments. That’s a paltry 1.3 percent. This is in contrast to the Shs7 billion provided by the central government. In effect, Local Governments in West Nile have placed nearly the entire burden of financing climate-related interventions on the central government.

Natural resource departments coordinate climate actions at the local level. They are responsible for enforcing environmental laws, restoring degraded wetlands and forests, producing state of the environment reports, and preparing district climate change action plans. Yet Local Governments have shown minimal financial commitment to these essential responsibilities. This is more than a budgeting oversight. Local revenue is discretionary, so its allocation reflects the Local Government's priorities. The data paints a grim picture; climate change is not one of them.

West Nile is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. It hosts more than half of Uganda’s refugee population, placing pressure on land, forests, and wetlands. In areas with limited resources and high poverty levels, environmental degradation is both a cause and effect of vulnerability. Forests are cleared for firewood and farming. Wetlands are drained to make space for settlements and crops. Without urgent action, the region will face devastating consequences.

Local Governments have yet to demonstrate the urgency required to address climate change. To date, only Nebbi District has undertaken a climate risk and vulnerability assessment and initiated the development of a district climate change action plan. These plans are vital for coordinating climate interventions, guiding local adaptation, and mobilising support from development partners. Under Section 8 of the National Climate Change Act, 2021, all districts are mandated to develop these action plans within one year of the National Climate Change Action Plan’s adoption. With the national plan finalised in 2023, West Nile districts are now two years behind schedule, reflecting a serious lapse in statutory compliance.

Equally worrying is the failure to produce updated state of the environment reports. These documents help districts monitor environmental trends and inform local policies. Only Nebbi has ever published one, and that was in 2013. With significant changes having occurred since then, relying on decade-old data is dangerous and irresponsible.

This neglect is contrary to the spirit of Uganda’s decentralisation policy, which was introduced to empower Local Governments to take charge of their own development priorities. The Local Governments Act grants them authority to raise, retain, and allocate revenue. Decentralisation was meant to free local managers from central bureaucracies and allow them to respond flexibly to local needs. Prioritising climate actions in local budgets would give districts the leg room to address emerging challenges that may not be included in national priorities.

The truth is the central government cannot solve every local problem. The burden of initiating climate action must, therefore, rest with Local Governments themselves. They are closest to the people and best placed to design context-specific responses. Climate change affects every sector. Roads are being washed away by floods. Health centres are strained by outbreaks of waterborne diseases. Unpredictable weather is impacting crop yields. Without investing in environmental protection, progress in health, education, and infrastructure will be rolled back.

It is high time that Local Governments in West Nile treat climate change as a central development issue. They must increase budget allocations to natural resource departments, and the attendant climate-related interventions. More importantly, local leaders must recognise that their first duty is to their own people. As my grandmother said, if you have a running stomach, you open the door yourself. You do not wait for someone else to do it for you. Similarly, climate action cannot wait for the centre to act first. Local Governments must lead from the front.

Walter Akena, Research Officer at the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment



