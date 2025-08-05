Tribute: The Dr Brian Semujju I knew

I have known Dr Semujju for close to 10 years. I first interacted with him while he was on our Masters programme, Prof Goretti Nassanga was so fond of his research interest and worked with him as a research assistant.

I later interacted with Brian at the University of KwaZulu Natal when I enrolled for doctoral. Studies. He was a year ahead. Dr Semujju completed his doctoral studies in a record 3 years, which inspired the rest of us Dr Sam Kazibwe and myself to follow suit. We did the same, which had an impact on our academic journey.

I later interacted with him as faculty at Makerere University when he joined in 2017. He had a nudge for development communication with a bias to environment and climate communication. He produced a song on the effects of deforestation - ‘Totema miti, kwokya Maanda’ to spread the gospel of conservation. He loved applied research. In one of his research projects of localising research knowledge and dissemination, Brian engaged VJs to headline research products that were aired on Bukedde TV.

Dr Brian’s passing has a great effect on journalism and academia in the sense that our field of journalism, media and communication has few PhDs with the highest concentration at Makerere University followed by UCU. A subtraction creates a very huge dent. Brian has been a senior lecturer which is the last level into Professorship. There are a few senior staff in our field. But most importantly, Brian has been interested in media scholarship. Bring in African or local know on media into the global scope.

He loved to question things and in this way, he had contributed to a number of articles in the journalism, media and communication realm. He had embarked on a book project on the ecological model of media as another contribution to local scholarship.

Working with Brian was excellent. Each one fulfilled their obligations as long as you agreed on the approach. Work will be done. He was flexible, understanding and easy to work with. At the department he was a go to person for research and mentorship.

Written by Dr Dr Fred Kakooza