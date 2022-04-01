Truth is fundamental to building a just society

March 24 was the International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the dignity of victims. The day honours the memory of victims of gross and systematic human rights violations and pays tribute to those who have devoted their lives to, and lost their lives in the struggle to promote and protect human rights for all.

In 1980, Archbishop of El Salvador and human rights advocate Óscar Arnulfo Romero, was assassinated for speaking out on behalf of the victims of injustices and abuses by the Salvadoran army during the country’s 1979-1992 civil war. In 2010 the UN General Assembly proclaimed March 24 as the International Day of the Right to Truth in honour of his memory.

The commemoration of this day signifies a global recognition that survivors, victims, their families, and society have the right to know the complete truth regarding gross human rights violations, including what happened, where, to whom, how, why, under what circumstances, and who instigated and executed the human rights violations.

The significance of the right to truth cannot be overemphasised in Uganda, given the country’s history of violence and gross human rights violations. Uganda’s history is marred with periods of political instability and armed conflicts characterised by gross human rights abuses, including abductions, arbitrary detention, unlawful killings, torture, sexual violence, and enforced disappearance. It is estimated that between 52,000 to 75,000 people were abducted during the armed conflicts in northern Uganda and the Rwenzori region. Although many have since returned, almost 10,000 to 15,000 people are still missing. Families of the missing persons continue to experience profound suffering due to the never-ending wait for the return of their loved ones and the total uncertainty of what happened to them. Most families of abducted persons are keen to know whether their children and relatives are alive or dead.

More recently, extra judicial killings, arbitrary detention, torture, sexual violence, and enforced disappearances reached an alarming rate during the 2021 general elections. In the months leading to the January election, dozens of supporters of Opposition political parties were arbitrarily detained and tortured by state agents. In November 2020, the security agents used lethal force to disperse protests against the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi, resulting in the death of at least 54 people and injuring hundreds of others. The victims of these violations are yet to get justice.

When faced with a history of human rights violations, the government has a legal obligation to undertake an effective, independent investigation to provide victims, their next of kin, and the public with a complete and detailed understanding of what happened, why it happened, and who was responsible, both directly and indirectly.

The absence of truth, accountability, and justice have created deep divisions among Ugandans on ethnic, regional, political, and social-economic lines and led to a decline in public trust and confidence in government institutions. To restore civic trust and avert the threat of violent conflict, the government must investigate all human rights abuses, prosecute the perpetrators, and deliver justice to the victims.

Several individuals, including religious leaders, have called for reconciliation to heal the nation to avoid the recurrence of conflict and secure a peaceful and stable future. However, for reconciliation to take root, we must confront the truth about the past injustices and human rights abuses, deliver justice and acknowledgment to victims, and hold perpetrators accountable.

The government must create space for meaningful dialogue among various stakeholders to address the persistent causes of disunity, violence, and gross human rights violations, to build a more just, inclusive, and compassionate society.