UDLS Jinja Branch has mastered the concept of excellent customer care

One morning on my way to town, I narrowly survived being stopped by the traffic police team in their usual early morning crackdown for traffic offenders! It was luck indeed because at my first stop I decided to check my driving permit and Third-Party Insurance sticker! Turns out I was in luck for a whole two weeks since the permit’s expiry!

I stopped all my errands and drove straight to the driving permit office in Jinja. Of course, I knew my whole day was done-I have known how long and disorderly some of our systems can get! At the gate the 1st miracle happened-no water turned to wine of course but I did meet the most pleasant policeman ever. He greeted me with a broad smile, I wondered if he was my Old School mate (OB), such kindness from his lot was unfamiliar. He was telling me to pack outside the gate, ideally, I wouldn’t take such an instruction without a flinch, especially since I could see plenty of parking inside, but this ‘Afande’s decorum disarmed me. Next in queue was an even politer other policeman, advising me to find my way back to a bank to effect the payment before I could waste any more time; I was grateful.

On return I now was let to proceed to the office, two security staff stood up to welcome me, I looked over my shoulder to just ascertain that this honour was all mine! They greeted me, they smiled, and they asked for my permission to affect their routine security search and thereafter guided me to the next steps! I was in shock! Who is paying these people, they are happy, they are professional, they are courteous…it’s been long since such conduct was displayed anywhere!

At the next stop, I lowered my expectation as a very pregnant lady occupied the seat at the till I was headed to, even I couldn’t have cared about smiling to customers in my last trimester couple of years ago!

Again, I got a pleasant surprise, this lady greeted me, and she typed my details in her computer, quizzing me with such politeness totally oblivious to her probable hormonal imbalances.

Her other colleague Paula (sadly that’s the only name I got) was next in queue and was equally very pleasant, she disregarded my squirminess as she captured my fingerprints and helped me display them right, usually the eyes that are sent your way when a chubby thumb fails to manoeuvre in its right boundaries are too piercing.

Finally, the seemingly supervisor of the station also greeted me and assured me that my permit would be out by close of week, thanked me for the patience and I gladly exited under 45 minutes. I looked at everybody else in the queue and felt like thanking them for making the right decision to choose this branch.

Looking back retrospectively, I have so many questions I am pondering. Why is such excellent customer care so abnormal to find in other institutions, why was the bank staff where I left my day’s 1st expense not as pleasant as early as 8:30am? Why are security personnel so tough, that we walk around them as if on eggshells? Why am I shocked to receive a service so good like it should be anyway?

There is a lot of benchmarking we can get from Uganda Driving Licensing System (UDLS) Jinja branch! Thanks for the excellent service.