Uganda does not produce excess electricity

Judging from the commentaries written, many electricity consumers are still puzzled by the power rationing that followed the shutdown of the Isimba hydroelectric plant for days after water leaked into its powerhouse.

Many are wondering why Uganda, whose installed power generation capacity is 1,346.6MW, with peak demand at 804MW (as of June), would load shed when Isimba is off.

This rejoinder seeks to show there is a difference between installed capacity and actual generation.

Given a permit to release 1,000 cubic metres of water per second, the 380MW capacity Nalubaale–Kiira Hydropower Complex will crank out 150MW on average in 2022, according to the Tariff Review Report for the Second Quarter of 2022.

The 250MW Bujagali Dam will using the same volume of water, generate average 163.8MW.

Bujagali can generate more because it has a higher head from which water drops to spin the turbines.

The report says the Isimba hydropower plant will generate on average 110MW in 2022 whereas Acwa 1 and 2, which have a combined installed capacity of 83MW, will wheel just 10MW to the grid using a medium voltage line in the interim because of the absence of high voltage transmission lines from the plants to bulk power substations.

Due to concerns about the impact of fossil fuels used by heavy fuel plants on the environment (global warming), and to temper Uganda’s power generation costs, only 7MW is got from the 42MW Electromaxx heavy fuel oil plant.

From the 32MW Kakira Sugar plant, UETCL will take a mean of 18.3MW whereas just 1.1MW of Kinyara’s 7.5MW will be fed to the grid.

Elgon Siti 2 has an installed capacity of 16.5MW but because transmission infrastructure is not in place, at least 9.1MW of its installed generation capacity is on the grid.

Due to the evaporation of water from power dams and rivers as well as precipitation, hydropower generation could raise or drop accordingly. A unit or two of a plant could be off for weeks to allow for planned annual maintenance.

It would be an engineering feat for power generation stations to produce 100 percent of the installed capacity day in, and day out.

Of course, this has implications on the retail tariffs in case developers of the plants are paid for their installed capacity.

To address the issue of deemed energy costs, the government is subsidising the connection of consumers to the grid to increase the consumption of electricity and offset the deemed energy costs.

Additionally, according to a Ministry of Energy document before the House Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, in future, the construction of hydroelectric plants will move in tandem with the stringing of transmission.

Another document says the deemed energy clause has since been reviewed.

While some people are suggesting that the Uganda explores solar power to avert load shedding in future, they could be conflating solar home systems with solar power plants because Uganda already has five solar power plants with a combined installed generation capacity of 50MW.

Those who are familiar with solar power generation know that it is impacted on by cloud cover. And it would require big batteries and hours on end to store power.

The takeaway from the brief shutdown of Isimba dam is that Uganda should actually build more renewable energy generation stations using public resources.

The earlier the construction of Ayago (Power China is doing a feasibility study), Oriang (China Water will undertake the feasibility study) and Kiba hydropower plants start the better because experience shows it takes upwards of six years from the start of construction to the commercial operations date.

Back to where this letter started, perhaps electricity consumers should draw parallels between power plants and motor vehicles.

Even vehicles whose speedometers indicate, say, 260 or 220 kilometres per hour, are seldom driven at those speeds because there are other variables: used or mint spark plugs, faulty mass air flow sensors, clogged oil filter or dusty air cleaners that will impact on the vehicles’ performance.

In the case of generation plants, it could be the hydrology, decisions of the Directorate of Water Resources (hydropower projects), cloud cover in the case of solar generation, or environmental concerns about thermal power plants.

Nelson Wesonga works at Umeme Ltd