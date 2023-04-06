Uganda education policy advice

One of the key issues that need to be taken seriously in our education policy strategy is the school feeding programme. It is an area of education that does not require mere political rhetoric but a well-meaning policy which is faithfully implemented.

The lack of a clear school feeding policy is a major challenge to providing basic education not only in Uganda but in most of the developing countries. Even some previous declarations by political leaders promising sustained meals for all school children have ended up as blank political pomposity.

Currently, many developing countries including Uganda are largely concerned with the promotion of Universal Primary Education.

This is being done by ensuring that all children of school-going age are enrolled in school and that they make satisfactory academic progress while there. Emphasis is put on teacher quality, infrastructural development and school enrolment campaigns, and others but little consideration is focused on the school feeding programme.

In my judgement, providing other scholastic materials without guaranteeing sustainable school feeding for children will still leave a gap in the provision of education. It would be ideal to implement Universal Primary Education along with a well-functioning national school feeding policy.

Irrespective of the model of implementation, school feeding programmes contribute positively to enhancing school participation, learning achievement and cognitive development of the children.

It should, consequently, be the duty of every stakeholder in education to promote it.

It is important to understand the challenges that face most developing countries including Uganda, in ensuring a sustainable school feeding programme. Issues such as global hunger that have continued to affect billions of people today, devastating natural disasters and fluctuation in food prices as well as the increasing poverty at household levels have a negative bearing on food security and the provision of meals for school children.

Consequently, due to insufficient food and the rise in the cost of providing school meals, the participation of children in primary education becomes a challenge unless there is also a rise in household income.

While the School Feeding Programme is known to have the possibility to boost enrolment and attendance, it entails a considerable volume of resources to run them sustainably and expansively since the cost per child per year is so high. This, therefore, calls for the need to do a cost analysis to choose the most affordable implementation strategy. When it comes to parents supporting their children by providing packed food, we usually notice the rude manifestation of income inequality or the gap between the rich and the poor.

In this case, it is the children in private schools whose parents can do so, and this is because those children in private schools are those whose parents are wealthier.

We need to establish school feeding programmes that correspond with the local economy and are locally owned with a form of community active involvement. In this model, the community is responsible for social mobilisation and increasing community ownership. Their role in providing locally available resources like land for growing school food, fuel for cooking, construction materials, cooking utensils and labour are important.

However, the idea of community ownership is most popular in the home-grown school feeding programme. Some countries have utilised conditional cash transfer as a social safety net implemented to reduce poverty on condition that the parents or community enrol their children in schools as they use the cash earned to support school feeding.

Overall, the government can use school meals as an effective mechanism for boosting school enrolment and retention, child nutrition, and reducing gender gaps in education. The Government together with other central education stakeholders have the statutory responsibility for ensuring the establishment of an effective school feeding programme.

This is not only by making it part of education policy but also ensuring that they are stringently enforced. With part of our national anthem portraying Uganda as the land that feeds us by sun and fertile soil, we should be challenged to ensure our school children do not just go hungry but have access to quality meals.

Peter Cromwell Okello