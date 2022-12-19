Uganda must define her unique selling position in precise terms

Covinomics. This is Mzee’s term for the ‘new normal’ as we emerge out of the Covid-19 effects on economies, families and individuals.

He thus startled us with this strange word over lunch break, during the 13th National Competitiveness Forum (NCF 13). This is a platform of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED) that brings together stakeholders to dialogue on positioning Uganda on a competitive pedestal in the domestic, regional, continental and global markets. And the theme for NCF 13 was spot on: focusing on import-substitution and export promotion.

Competitiveness, Mzee argues, is a concept and practice of marketing. Simplified, it means two companies have the similar products meeting the same need. What then will make a buyer pick one over the other? The secret, Mzee says, is what marketeers call USP (unique selling proposition). This is a feature or an attribute that makes a product preferred over its competitors meeting the same need. Price, he counsels, is usually the last consideration when seeking to establish a unique competitiveness.

He dissected this for us using a simplified case of paediatric amoxicillin (an anti-biotic medicine for treating pneumonia in infants and children). Two companies, Malto Pharmaceuticals and Meda Pharmaceuticals, manufacture this medicine in tablet form, targeting the same market, within the same price range.

Being for infants and children, the tablet should be in liquid solution for ease of intake. What makes a mother pick the tablet from Malto over that of Meda? What unique selling proposition does Malto have over Meda in the paediatric amoxicillin market? Malto undertook simple innovations that have seen it dominate the paediatric amoxicillin market. First, Malto amoxicillin is easily dispersible.

This means that the tablet melts into liquid form upon contact with water. A mother simply puts the tablet on a small spoon, and with a drop of water, the tablet melts into liquid form for the child to take. It saves the mother the trouble of crushing or grinding, as is the case with the Meda amoxicillin tablet.

Packaging according to dosage for the right age is another uniqueness on Malto amoxicillin. Malto uses different colours on packs for dosage age-age groups. Thus, even an illiterate mother will know that the right medicine for her child aged three years and below is yellow, while that for a child of three to seven years is brown. These unique feature position Malto amoxicillin preferred over Meda amoxicillin. Same medicine. Same price, but Malto is competitive over Meda.

So, what does this mean for Uganda in the domestic, regional, continental and global markets? What is Uganda uniquely known for regionally and globally? How do we create Brand Uganda globally? At policy level, is it possible to pick a few pockets of excellence by sector and by enterprise and make these our flag bearers?

The other macro-level variables of infrastructure, financing, will only be facilitators of an agreed unique selling proposition.

The starting point, Mzee concludes as we dessert the working lunch, is physical presence and visibility in key markets. And the winning strategy here is an intentional establishment of standalone Uganda Trade Centres in easily accessible strategic locations in key cities across the globe.