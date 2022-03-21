Uganda must overthrow relics of its colonial oppressive past

Every October, we celebrate our independence from British domination.

This ritual exercise has been ongoing for over 50 years, a generation one may say.

As we look back and reflect, we have to ask ourselves, are we really independent? Or did we substitute one idol for another? I think it is obvious that the ugly wolf of colonialism only wore sheep’s clothing and stayed amongst us, but that is a discussion for another time.

I am especially bothered by the convoys that are a stark reminder of the privileges that the ruling class/ our dear leaders ( wink to North Korea) are afforded.

I constantly see police vehicles abusing this right of passage to dodge traffic, unfortunately, those have proved incapable of policing themselves but are a necessary evil. I remember leaving the mall with some police people who were doing some personal shopping and they put on the siren so they could beat the Nsambya traffic.

The worst abusers are cars with government number plates, they disregard traffic rules with absolute impunity. Those that are accorded a police escort like ministers and whoever the regime has declared holy believe that it is their constitution-given right to put sirens on and be home before sundown. How can an official in charge of civil infrastructure be immune to the effects of poor planning? This is a relic of the colonial past when the masters held the subjects in contempt.

We as Ugandans must reject this arbitrary abuse of power and demand that the police and officials of all strata do not abuse traffic laws for their personal benefit. They are public servants, not public owners. These actions are a reflection of the disdain they carry towards the public with, utter impunity.

Only emergency services during emergencies should have the unrestricted right of using sirens. This goes without saying.

At some point, someone has to wonder, when will we have a nation for the people representing all people?

Lastly, I was at a clinic in Nsambya recently and they demanded payment before treating an accident patient.