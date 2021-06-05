Uganda needs a truth,  justice and reconciliation commission

Any keen observer must have noticed that Ugandans are a bitter lot. Capitalism could have had a hand in it but we the people are complicit in one way or the other on the ills bedeviling our country

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Ever since Uganda got its independence in 1962, so much has happened within it’s boundaries, especially on the political, social and economic arena that need to be urgently addressed so that we the people get back on track to genuine co-existence and development.

Our social fabric is in tatters but can be mended . I have carefully and tactfully overlooked the pre-colonial and colonial times for the main reason that widening the period could prove hectic and most people who lived then are no more even though the past has a bearing on the present and future.

Any keen observer must have noticed that Ugandans are a bitter lot. Capitalism could have had a hand in it but we the people are complicit in one way or the other on the ills bedeviling our country.

The leaders both past and present are culpable the most. We no longer treasure each other. We have retreated to our little cocoons of enthnicity, religion and social strata to navigate Uganda’s harsh terrain. Not surprising was the reaction when a junior minister in the recent past lost young twins to drowning in a family pool. The celebrations that erupted on social media would make a by-stander feel ashamed of these people whose fate was sealed long time ago when they found themselves living side by side. They are to live, suffer or prosper together till they exit this World. Then, a million dollar question is, why the bile? When did it start raining on us?

We really as a country need to re-discover our oneness, togetherness and ultimately ‘Ugandanness’. Despite our differences, there must be some irreducible minimum. Celebrating some one’s bereavement is not only irresponsible, beastly but also un-african. God forbid if such elements get into contact with wrong groups such as al-shabaab.

The government of the day should stop ruling using iron fist and intimidation. It works in the short run but it isn’t sustainable in the long run. This is not a matter for political leaders to congregate somewhere,take cups of tea and photo shoot. There are deep-seated grievances afflicting Ugandans that need to be unravelled and addressed and none other than an independent truth, justice and reconciliation commission can settle this. It is not a matter of acknowledging existence of a problem and throwing money in it’s direction the way the current President has perfected in doing. That will be pain relieving but not treatment.

It is good for both the ruled and the leaders to live in peaceful co-existence so that Uganda, a third World country, can leave the backwaters of nations and transcend the journey into the first world group of nations. Instead of appropriating much money for teargas and other instruments of repression against your own people for dissent, that money could be used to equip our dilapidated hospitals.

Advertisement

Middle income status shouldn’t even be our main target. Once peace and fairness is prevalent in the country, we can achieve that in a very short time.

The best gift the current crop of leaders can bequeath this nation is to leave power when the people are united. It is a monumental task but it is achievable by forming a team of eminent leaders whose track record is unquestionable no matter the cost implications. It will be better if we lose a few billions now to cure the wound once and forever than the wound becoming malignant and wipe all the little gains made in recent years.

Omwene O. Henry

Legal Practitioner