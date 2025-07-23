Uganda’s diaspora sent $1.42 billion last year. How are we protecting this lifeline?

In 2024, Uganda received an estimated $1.42 billion in diaspora remittances, placing these inflows among the country’s top sources of foreign exchange. But behind these numbers are millions of Ugandans who work, sacrifice, and send money home—often at great personal cost. As diaspora communities grow and evolve, so should our national strategies to protect, empower, and maximise their contributions. The question now is: Are we ready? Cost of sending money home. Many Ugandans abroad are caught in an economic balancing act. They face: Rising costs of living in host countries like the US, Canada, and the UK, Immigration and visa uncertainties, emotional and financial strain from unregulated "projects" back home, and a lack of trustworthy, formal investment channels Despite these challenges, they continue to send money — supporting everything from school fees and health emergencies to home construction and entrepreneurship. But this comes at a cost.

And now, a new threat is looming. The “Trump tax” and its implications US President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to tax all outbound remittances by 10 percent. It is a potential policy shift that could affect millions. If implemented, this tax would: Reduce the amount Ugandans abroad can send home, increase the cost of remitting, trigger a ripple effect, lowering Uganda’s remittance inflow. It would also impact household welfare and national foreign exchange reserves. We must ask: What is Uganda doing now to counteract such global shifts? Are we making the most of diaspora contributions? It’s time for a national conversation. The diaspora’s value to Uganda extends far beyond money. We need to ask: How much of this $1.42b is invested productively? How can the government facilitate safe, regulated investment options?

Do we offer legal, financial, or institutional support to diaspora investors? What frameworks exist to engage diaspora professionals in national planning? Currently, the diaspora desk under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs operates, but its reach must go beyond ceremonial roles. A whole-of-government approach is urgently needed. The way forward Establish a national diaspora investment strategy, create structured investment platforms—such as diaspora bonds, SME funding pools, and co-operative housing schemes—underpinned by transparency and security. Develop a legal framework for diaspora engagement. Enact legislation that recognises diaspora contributions and guarantees rights, protections, and tax incentives for diaspora investors. Appoint leaders who understand the diaspora experience.

Government appointments on diaspora matters must be merit-based and reflect lived diaspora realities. This includes appointing advisors and envoys who have actually lived, worked, and invested abroad. Create a returnee reintegration plan. The government should support Ugandans returning home with tools to reintegrate, invest, and contribute—such as tax holidays, land access, and streamlined registration for businesses. Government should give diaspora professionals and entrepreneurs a formal seat at the table across key sectors like trade, tourism, ICT, health, and education. Protect remittances as a strategic asset: Establish policy safeguards and contingency planning in the event of geopolitical shifts, like remittance taxation or migrant labour restrictions in host countries.

As Uganda positions itself for Vision 2040 and beyond, we cannot afford to treat the diaspora as a passive income stream. We must institutionalise their participation, respect their journey, and give them agency in shaping the country they continue to support from afar. Your Excellency, this is a call for deliberate inclusion. Appoint leaders who understand the nuances, speak the language of the diaspora, and are willing to champion their cause with authenticity and accountability.

Evalyne Aijuka, CEO of Stand Out Africa, [email protected]

X: eaijuka



