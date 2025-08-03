Uganda’s illicit tobacco crisis is a threat to revenue targets and economic growth

The government’s ability to grow tax revenue is an essential part of its mission to improve the lives of Ugandans. While presenting the 2025/2026 National Budget, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija revealed the government’s plan to increase domestic revenue by almost Shs5 trillion by 2027.

This is both an admirable and ambitious strategy in the pursuit of increased prosperity for all. But that strategy faces a serious challenge from the illicit trade economy, exacerbated by the heightened trade of tax-evading goods across virtually every sector, from essential products such as foods, farming products and medicines, to luxury items such as alcohol and cosmetics. This threat is even more pronounced in the tobacco industry, where independent third-party research shows that more than one in three cigarettes sold in Uganda today is illicit, representing a devastating 34 percent of the total cigarette market as at the end of 2024.

This alarming nine percentage point escalation in just a year demonstrates how quickly illicit trade can spiral out of control when left unchecked. The financial hemorrhaging has intensified correspondingly. Illicit tobacco trade now deprives the treasury of an estimated Shs32 billion in tax revenue annually. The irony is bitter: at precisely the moment when government seeks to dramatically boost domestic revenue collection, we are witnessing unprecedented revenue leakage through illicit trade channels. This Shs32 billion loss represents not just numbers on a balance sheet, but much-needed investments in essential public services such as healthcare facilities, educational infrastructure and development programmes that could transform Ugandan lives.

The proliferation of illicit cigarettes presents a particularly insidious challenge because it represents an unintended consequence of well-intentioned policy interventions. As consumer taxes on tobacco products have increased, often based on public health objectives, a perverse market dynamic has emerged. Higher legitimate prices create space for illicit operators to undercut legal businesses while still maintaining attractive profit margins. This tax-driven price differential has created a vicious cycle. Legitimate tobacco companies, already struggling with increased tax burdens, face unfair competition from smuggled and round-tripped products that evade regulatory oversight.

The result is a shrinking legitimate market share, reduced formal sector employment and diminished tax collections – the exact opposite of intended policy outcomes. Moreover, the criminal networks that facilitate tobacco smuggling rarely limit their activities to a single commodity. The same channels that bring illicit cigarettes across our porous borders often transport other contraband, including fake medicines, substandard alcohol, counterfeit petroleum products and sometimes more dangerous items that threaten national security. While the Uganda Revenue Authority’s destruction of 37 tonnes of smuggled cigarettes worth Shs1.6 billion in Nakasongola District last December was a welcome deterrent action, it represents merely a fraction of the illicit products flooding our market.

With one in three cigarettes now illicit, far more aggressive and sustained enforcement operations are urgently needed to stem this revenue haemorrhage. Also essential is regional cooperation with neighbouring countries, because illicit trade networks operate across borders with impunity. However, government must also recognise that combating illicit trade requires more than enhanced enforcement alone. For Uganda’s Vision 2040 middle-income aspirations to remain achievable, a comprehensive strategy must address the root causes that make illicit trade attractive to consumers and profitable for criminals. This includes recalibrating tax policies to ensure they do not inadvertently create unsustainable price gaps between legal and illegal products.

While public health objectives remain important, tax levels must be set at rates that discourage consumption without making illicit alternatives economically irresistible. Uganda cannot afford to let illicit tobacco trade continue undermining our revenue targets and economic development goals. The choice is clear: tackle illicit trade comprehensively or watch our development ambitions crumble under the weight of lost revenue and unfair competition.