Uganda's oil communities must be empowered on their rights amid sector developments

Oil developments in the Albertine region have come with many human rights violations. Some of these are contemporarily reflected in delayed compensation for persons affected by oil projects, land grabbing, environmental degradation and difficulties in accessing justice in courts of law- among others.

While land and property rights are vital to development, the reality remains that in many parts of Uganda, these rights are routinely violated, denied and given insufficient protection and enforcement during implementation of lucrative government projects.

This has been evident in government’s compulsory land acquisition policy in addition to other questionable forms of land transactions.

Considering the oil-rich Albertine region, project host communities have been regrettably left out in decision making, formulation of land policies and many other associated land rights. This situation, however, has been brought to light by vast developments following the discovery of oil and gas in the region which is over 200kms from Uganda’s capital Kampala.

Running back to 2012, the oil refinery project affected persons were displaced from their ancestral land to pave way for the oil refinery which is yet to be constructed after a decade but most of these people accepted little money –for compensation from project implementers- out of frustration. Local media reports indicate that the people who opted for physical relocation got their houses in 2018 (in camps like household environment), and they were not compensated for that time.

Others are still in court waiting for justice since they filed their cases in 2014 against the government- seeking prompt, fair and adequate compensation as provided by the Ugandan law.

Whereas article 26 of the country’s constitution provides for citizenry right to own land and circumstances how the government can compulsorily take that land for public interest, this provision has long been ignored because of ignorance of affected communities.

The government has taken advantage of mass ignorance to delay compensation, order insane cut-off dates and force many people to accept low compensation rates for their land.

In the presence of such violated land rights, communities, including those in the oil region, continue to suffer as project implementers continue to disregard key rights such as environmental rights, access to information and other resource rights.

With the continued oil project developments such as the controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), the Kingfisher and Tilenga projects, local communities must be sensitized and empowered to safeguard their fundamental rights.

Short of that, such communities will suffer untold injustice, property loss and face the brunt of delayed or undervalued compensation. Therefore, empowerment should mostly target all vulnerable people including girls, women and youth who require such information to defend their rights.

I appeal to the government, Uganda Law Society, Justice Law and Order, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders to work towards ensuring respect for human rights to avoid the oil curse in Uganda.

To achieve this, they must go back to communities and aim to create an immediate yet powerful and direct impact that enables locals to decide their development paths.

Lastly, there must be a meeting of mind for the government, local communities, local leaders and other concerned agencies- to come together and work out a lasting solution for oil communities’ rights.