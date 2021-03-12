Uganda should learn from Kenya

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Kenya has imposed a ban on maize import from Uganda saying it contains aflatoxin, which are said to cause cancer. We may not know the truth.

However, the ban will save Kenya the foreign exchange it spends to import the maize although it is a loss Uganda. But this should not be an issue of who is losing, but rather who is saving (or gaining). It sad that our imports exceed our exports leading to rising balance of payment.

Our industry and agriculture sectors are steadily growing. We have had Foreign Direct Investment as an industrial strategy, and it has yielded fruits. However, this strategy discourages innovation as it mainly focuses on employing people and relying 100 per cent on imported technology. This could be part of the reason it hasn’t greatly improved people’s lives. Ideally, there are things that we shouldn’t be importing.

We should support farmers and reduce imports of specific items such as clothes, spices, foodstuffs, etc. There should also be some services that should be ring-fenced for the benefit of only citizens.

