Uganda should prioritise SDG 16

In 2015, Uganda provided leadership in the adoption of a global policy action plan, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This plan focuses on five pillar areas, namely people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnership. In addition, it has 17 goals, 169 targets, and about 230 indicators.

The overarching aim of this policy action did not change from that of the Millennium Development Goals of ending poverty in all its forms. The main difference with the latter is that it lacked grounding in international human rights standards and principles. Human rights scholars argue the above factor negatively impacted the realisation of the MDGs by developing countries.

For example, by 2015, Uganda achieved 33.3 percent of the 18 MDGs targets (i.e., halving poverty and hunger, and halving incidence of malaria) and failed to realise approximately 45 percent (maternal health and HIV/Aids, gender equality, and universal primary education).

Of course, MDGs lessons remain important for the government of Uganda in implementing the SDGs. However, it must be systematic for positive outcomes to realise under each of the 17 SDGs. According to the SDGs report for Uganda 2023, the government has so far released approximately 12 percent of the SDGs (i.e goals 12 and 13). Whereas this is commendable, it is important to focus on the 40 percent of the SDGs that have stagnated and are likely to retrogress. These include and I will remain selective here for awareness-raising, ending poverty (1), reducing inequalities (10), peace, justice, and strong institutions (16), and partnerships for the goals (17).

According to the SDGs report 2023, there are significant challenges by the government in SDG 16 target 16.3, which provides for the promotion of the rule of law at the national and international levels and ensuring equal access to justice for all. Also, targets 16.5 [substantially reduce corruption and bribery in all their forms], 16.7 [ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory, and representative decision-making at all levels], and 16.a [strengthen relevant national institutions, including through international cooperation, for building capacity at all levels, in particular in developing countries, to prevent violence and combat terrorism and crime].

Therefore, the State needs to address gaps, especially corruption in the public sector and access to justice by the rights-holders, especially inmates on remand, tackle issues related to public freedoms, particularly freedom of the press, assembly, and speech.

There is no silver bullet for this question. However, there is a need to prioritise the implementation of SDG 16 under the current roadmap and increasing funds allocated to the Uganda Human Rights Commission, the Equal Opportunities Commission, among others

In conclusion, the government of Uganda should prioritise SDG 16, because in the absence of peace, justice, and strong institutions, positive outcomes are unlikely.

Howard Ayo

Researcher in business, human rights, and sustainable development.