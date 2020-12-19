Uganda slowly dying of ‘political cancer’

By Yusuf Wasswa More by this Author

It was a frenetic situation at both media channels, including social media, and the FDC headquarters on August 19 when Dr Kizza Besigye confirmed that he will not be on the ballot paper in 2021 General Election. With pent-up frustrations, many youth felt relieved after the declaration by the Opposition leader.

The reason for the solace some youth felt by the declaration by Dr Besigye was that they wanted him to pass the baton to their fancied presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, in the forthcoming elections. This raises a questions as to why Bobi Wine is fancied by the youth?

A self-proclaimed ghetto president, Bobi Wine has anecdotes that are somehow synonymous with the standards of living many youth are subjected to at the moment - sometimes going without food, living on kikomando (mixture of chapati and beans), etc.

Seeing Bobi Wine rising from ashes (ghetto) to his current public stance-- this heralds hope to some youth that they too can make it and the best thing they can do is to support his presidential bid. After Bobi Wine was arrested in Luuka District last month, protests erupted in various parts of the country and sadly, many lives were lost.

President Museveni, Security minister and other political pundits in government deemed the protests as orchestrated by Opposition players, with some calling it Dr Kizza Besigye’s “Plan B.” But this leaves more questions than others.

For instance, did the protestors conspire with the police who arrested Bobi Wine? The ‘spontaneous’ violence that occurred following the arrest of Bobi Wine depicts the “political cancer” that has been boiling within not only in the Bobi Wine era, but also during the Besigye era, but which has been treated casually by government.

When Security minister Elly Tumwiine was asked about the pre-emption of these skirmishes, he described the handling of this ‘disastrous grumbling’ within the public as though locally treating a boil by giving it ample time to ripe (suppuration) for operation.

Woe unto us! It is like the government is misfiring by preparing for a boil when in the real sense it is a lump, which has become an alarming “political cancer.”

As this lung cancer patient put it “I can see the large white spot on the PetScan-about the size of a golf ball....Plan B is to approach the growth from outside via a needle biopsy...Too risky. Having ruled out Plan A and Plan B, the only available biopsy now to me involved an in-hospital stay for tracheotomy.”

He goes on and says the only unanswered questions that would be resolved by a biopsy are? “ What specific kind of lung cancer?” and at “What stage is it?” On this note, Uganda should do a thorough biopsy for this “political cancer” before it reaches a metastatic stage and the only way to do it is by parleying all political sides. Like someone said, no one benefits from violence.

