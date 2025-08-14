Ugandan businesses and the succession curse

Back in 2015, while working with a Kampala-based accounting firm, I had a short consulting engagement with Aponye Uganda Ltd. Our work involved providing strategy advisory to the leadership team.

During that time, I had the privilege—though only in brief encounters—of meeting the late Apollo Nyegamehe, the company’s founder, fondly referred to by staff as “Chairman.”

I was impressed by his sharp business mind, tireless work ethic, and bold vision. But what struck me the most about the Chairman was his desire to pass the baton to a new generation of leaders.

He had begun putting in place formal leadership structures and systems.

Deceased: Business magnate Apollo Nyegamehe, popularly known as Aponye. PHOTO/ COURTESY

Many of his children worked at the company, holding senior positions. I honestly found them competent, talented, and genuinely committed to the company’s growth. And yet, despite these promising steps, one fact was unmistakable to me: the Chairman still held most of the cards. He remained the key contact for the company’s partners, including bankers, major customers, and government.

He still made the big decisions. And at the time, I believe he was about 57 years old. Mr Nyegamehe’s sudden death was both tragic and costly. Indeed, Uganda lost a remarkable entrepreneur, an employer of hundreds, and a driver of economic value. Several of Aponye’s businesses were still in their early growth stages, with vast untapped potential.

That is why I was deeply saddened when I recently learnt that financial institutions were threatening to seize company assets over unpaid loans, just two years after his death. This is a story, unfortunately, we have heard too many times before. In Uganda, far too many businesses die with their founders. But why?

Part of the answer lies in Jim Collins and Jerry Porras’ classic book, Built to Last, which studied 18 visionary companies that thrived for decades, even centuries. Their findings on succession should serve as a wake-up call for Ugandan business leaders. First, the authors observed that visionary companies think beyond the founder.

While a strong founder might spark the vision, the real work lies in building an organisation whose values, systems, and culture outlive any one leader. These companies are not dependent on a single charismatic personality; they embed their DNA into the very fabric of the organisation.

Second, visionary, enduring companies plan for succession early and continuously. Identifying and developing future leaders is not an afterthought—it’s a constant process. Potential successors are tested in demanding roles and rotated through different divisions to broaden their understanding.

By the time they take over, they are ready not only to lead but to preserve and grow the legacy. Consider Hewlett-Packard (HP): Co-founders Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard treated leadership development as a permanent responsibility. Long before they stepped down, they deliberately rotated promising managers through different departments, ensuring they had cross-functional experience.

Potential leaders were evaluated not just on technical ability but on how well they lived the “HP Way”—the company’s core values of trust, respect, and innovation. By the time leadership changes occurred, successors were so deeply aligned with both strategy and culture that transitions were almost seamless.

Aponye remains one of Uganda’s most successful agro and real estate enterprises. However, the threat of a huge debt presents challenges at a time when the company lost one of its key pillars, Apollo Nyegamehe. Photo / File

The lesson for Ugandan businesses is clear: To break the curse, succession must become a daily discipline, not a deathbed decision. Building a great company is not just about growing profits; it’s about growing people who can carry the torch forward. Because in the end, the true measure of leadership is not how brightly the founder’s light shines during their lifetime—but how long the flame burns after they are gone.

The writer, Brian Mukalazi, is the CEO Talis Consults Ltd