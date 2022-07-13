Ugandan youth should embrace agriculture

When we think about industrialisation of agriculture, we envision tractors for mechanisation of key processes like planting.

Jehiel Oliver, founder of Hello Tractor, took it a step further by innovating technology that connects smallholder farmers to tractor owners, referred to as the ‘Uber of Tractors’. This innovation culminated into his featuring globally as one of the youth birthing creative tools to boost agricultural productivity in Africa. He emerged the winner in the AYuTe Africa Challenge East Africa in 2021, at just 30 years of age.

While some youth are still shunning agriculture as only ideal for rural dwellers, recent statistics show that countries such as China and Brazil have doubled the value of their agricultural sectors, contributing greatly to the growth of their economies in a span of only 20 years.

Uganda’s agricultural sector employs about 70 percent of the population and is as such a noteworthy source of livelihood for many.

Admittedly, most of the players in this sector are smallholder farmers, still utilising rudimentary tools to reap from their agricultural endeavors.

However, amid the challenges and diverse limitations, there are Ugandans who have stepped up to fill the gaps in the food systems by virtue of the innovative technology-based ideas.

Companies such as EzyAgric have digitised the agriculture value chain in Uganda, with the EzyAgric Mobile App which speedily connects farmers to suppliers, buyers and traders. These positively disruptive innovations have increased the appreciation and uptake of technological efforts in advancing and revolutionising the agricultural sector in Uganda.

This mindset shift is, unfortunately, being suffocated by lack of capital, technology adoption and corresponding incentives. A recent assessment by Heifer International on the role of the youth and technology in terms of the future of Africa noted that efforts geared towards providing financial capital, capacity building, improving access to technology and land will spur youth interest in agriculture.

This issue is being addressed by the likes of the AYuTe Africa Challenge, which recently launched in Uganda.

Youth in Uganda will now be able to get additional cash grants to inject into the expansion of their Agritech ideas, as well as gain access to a team of expert advisers to consult with.

The transformation of agriculture in Uganda and Africa is in the hands of the youth.

Youth with promising new tech solutions should embrace such opportunities for growth and advancement as we shift farming and food production burden from the old generation to the young and energetic. This will help strengthen food systems in Uganda.