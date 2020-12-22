Ugandans should stop abetting sectarianism, poor leadership

By Bruno Namisi More by this Author

The year 2020 will forever remain in the minds of several Ugandans. This is due to the many prominent lives that have been claimed by Covid-19.

However, during the burial of two prominent Ugandans on the December 20, some actions and remarks took my attention.

The first was the speech by the Mufti of Uganda, who asked the President to reserve the seat that was occupied by the late Kirunda Kivejinja for “them.” I believe he meant the Muslims.

On the same day, the Democratic Party installed the daughter of the late Robinah Sentongo as a contestant for the Woman Member of Parliament of Kyotera District to replace her mother. This brings the number of such contestants in the 2021 elections to three.

As I reflected on these remarks, I recalled a talk I heard that when Dr James Mutende died, a section of leaders from the Elgon Sub-region asked the President to give them ‘their’ ministerial position that had been occupied by the deceased, and indeed, Mr Michael Werikhe was appointed to succeed the Dr Mutende.

I felt that there is something worth believing about that story. This has been the trend in parts of the country where people have made it a habit to blackmail the President. They even threaten to withdraw their support should the President not appoint one of their own into a ministerial or other public service portfolios.

I have heard of a government entity in Uganda that decided to terminate the contracts of 80 per cent of its workers and replaced them with Born-again Christians. This institution lived to regret the decision later as it did not realise the intended results.

The remarks made by the Mufti condone sectarianism and is likely to promote poor leadership as long as the person is appointed on other considerations other than merit. The same applies to electing siblings or children to replace a deceased MP.

Whereas it may not be bad, still the people appointed or selected to different positions be subjected to some procedures or a vote. Alternatively, the party can choose the person who was second in the party primaries, or, even some of the deceased’s close political aides to replace them.

We should, therefore, refrain from thinking that people from a particular section, faith, or family must ring-fence particular government offices. We should aim at ability other than emotions.

Bruno Namisi

namisibruno@gmail.com