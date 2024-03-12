Unfair, counterproductive, irrational and fiscal management in Uganda

The fiscal management in Uganda be it legislation, spending, policy or practice is so unfair that in the end, becomes counterproductive.

Looking at legislation, policies in place, and the practice itself, the whole system is geared towards collecting as much tax as possible from the taxpayer with very little given back rather than growing the tax base. It is common knowledge that for a cow to produce the desired amount of milk it should be well fed.

A well-fed cow not only produces more milk but also mates more often and similarly well-fed calves grow very fast to become mothers themselves hence growing the herd bigger in a very short time. It does not take a genius to see that overburdened taxpayers cannot grow very fast to expand the tax base.

Amendments are made either to increase the tax rates or introduce new taxes all to be borne by the same taxpayers instead of bringing new taxpayers into the fold. There are grey areas to exploit and increase the tax base e.g. helping business growth, cost saving, and turning cost centres into revenue ones without increasing tax burden on individual taxpayers. To them, widening the tax base is casting the net deeper, not wider. They also knit the net narrower to capture every fish or frog that crosses its path, mature or not.

This is one of the main reasons taxes are choking the small formal sector. Several Sections of the Income Tax Act (Cap 340) (ITA) were repealed to consolidate them with other Laws into the Tax Procedure Code Act 2014 (TPCA) and many others amended to raise rates. Tax thresholds have remained static for a very long time, another form of tax hike in real terms.

The principles of a good tax system according to Adam Smith in his book, The Wealth of Nations are Fairness, Certainty, Convenience, and Efficiency and my discussion will bring out how the tax system in Uganda falls short on all these principles many times.

Fairness basically entails that it should be compatible with taxpayers’ conditions, including their ability to pay for the basic needs. Convenience simply refers to the simplicity and easiness of paying it which translates into compliance.

Certainty refers to how taxpayers can understand the basis of the taxes levied against them so that they can appreciate their tax burden. Lastly, efficiency refers to costing less in tax administration.

Reading through these principles one realizes that they feed into each other. It is not difficult to see that a fair tax translates into certainty both of which combine to make paying it easy hence convenience which encourages compliance that in the end translates into saving on collection costs and thus efficiency.

Conversely, an unfair tax creates resentment towards paying it which calls for more enforcement resources that sometimes can go to waste. For example, spending a lot of resources in trying to levy and collect tax from a taxpayer who cannot afford to pay it. Therefore, at the end of the day, a tax system short of these principles ends up being counterproductive.

The worst of all this, the most adversely affected by this approach are the lowest-income taxpayers. This is the group of taxpayers that needs all the fairness, support, incentives, and sympathy any tax system can grant for them to grow. Moreover, they are the hardest hit by ever-worsening harsh economic, social, political, and environmental conditions. Unfortunately, the following legislations, policies, and practices highlighted are among the many that adversely affect small taxpayers: