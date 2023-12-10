Unharmonised industrial policies hinder devt

Uganda’s National Industrial Policy laments about how the country’s Industrial Sector is being dominated by small-scale firms with low value addition. It highlights that approximately 94 percent of firms operating in the sector are micro and small enterprises. That the sector is also characterised by low productivity, low capacity utilisation that stands at 52 percent of installed capacity and use of mainly low-level technologies.

It is noteworthy mentioning that by January 2021, URA had already rolled out and was set to fully enforce the Online Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing System (EFRIS), a self-enforcing solution made to enable taxpayers integrate their billing and accounting systems to the solution.

Moreover, in September 2019, Uganda was ranked second-highest in terms of data prices in East Africa, costed at $ 4.69 (equivalent to Shs17, 899 ), below Tanzania having the highest cost of 1GB at $ 5.93 (Shs22, 632) by Cable.co.uk, revealing that Ugandans paid one of the highest prices for mobile data in the East African region. Despite the minister for ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi announcing a 50 percent reduction in the price of the internet, from $70 to $35 per Mbps per month, the ripple effect of the deduction is just yet to be felt.

Amidst this debacle for some reason, the micro and small scale enterprises are expected to weather the storm of the pricy internet costs, pay their employees on time, be tax compliant with increased productivity and capacity utilisation whilst making some proceeds of profit. We shall come to the imposed high import duty later. And oh, the implementation pressures of internal and external standards from the regulators plus their associated costs.

The partial cause of this divide, I suspect, is the desperation to collect more into the country’s financial basket, amidst heavy deficits. But without necessarily harmonising a tax base and policies first, this non data driven approach suffers illogical coherency. It lacks a bottom-line and streamlined framework, rendering it unsustainable. It destroys much more than it creates.

Moreover, under section 16 (2) of the VAT Act, a non-resident person who supplies e-services to a non-taxable person in Uganda is deemed to make a taxable supply. Such a supplier is to be charged VAT on the supply, file quarterly returns, and pay VAT due on supply within 15 days from the end of each quarter. This being a tax reality for “the still-blocked Facebook” over Facebook Ads since October 1, 2022.

The lack of coordination between different government departments and agencies, gives room for conflicting regulations, inefficient resource allocation, and difficulty in implementing coherent strategies for industrial development. As a result, there is inconsistent incentives because different industries may receive disparate incentives, creating an uneven playing field discouraging investment in certain sectors, not to mention, an uncertain regulatory environment deterring both domestic and foreign investors seeking stability and a clear understanding of the rules governing the industrial sector, reduced competitiveness leading to higher production costs, making Ugandan industries less competitive in the global market, fragmented implementation, limited synergy with other sectors, inhibiting innovation and research, difficulty in monitoring and evaluation the list goes on and on.

Notwithstanding, the vision of the 2008 National Industrial Policy was “To build the industrial sector into a modern, competitive and dynamic sector fully integrated into the domestic, regional and global economies” after a review was undertaken in 2017, nine years later, it metamorphosed into “Building a fully integrated, competitive, high value and productive industrial sector.” Again, good ideas on paper, bad ones in practice.

Simply put, having a majority of unharmonised industrial policies in Uganda has impeded the development of the industrial sector, to a reasonable degree by creating a disjointed and unpredictable business environment, discouraging investment, and limiting the sector’s overall competitiveness and growth potential. To foster a thriving industrial sector, there is a need for a coordinated and coherent approach to industrial policies that align with broader national development goals.