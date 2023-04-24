Unlike us, iron sheets do not discriminate against gender

I have recently read yet another article projecting onto women in power, an elusive perfection. The author is nostalgic about the past years when generations of women, some meek in their approach, and others assertive, made this government better.

In comparison to what is the general decline in the caliber of government officials today, they wonder what happened to those great women leaders.

This is neither the first nor last we’ll be seeing of similar sentiments. Especially now. Just this month, two women cabinet ministers have been implicated in the iron sheets theft scandal; and the controversial Prime Minister damn near confessed to being an incapable leader. I can almost hear the clickety-clack of keyboards and microphone checks everywhere, preparing two-cents about the President’s choice in women he appointed to cabinet.

It is very characteristic of even the most well meaning thinkers to fall back on this low-hanging fruit — scrutinizing women’s wrongs, and seeking to compare those failures to an idealised, straightjacket image of what women’s leadership should look like.

Yet, while impunity, even that of women is simply unacceptable, we rarely assess corrupt male leaders on premise of their gender.

Take for example the dynamic duo, sacrificial lambs of the GAVI fund scandal: to this day any critique is almost solely based on these individuals. Them as them. One would be hard-pressed to find commentary on how that catastrophic-level embezzlement reflected on men as a group, or their governmental leadership abilities.

In our society, there’s a generally accepted belief that women are inherently honest, trustworthy and reliable to a fault. It is this notion that informs our collective participation in perpetuating the strong-woman, do-it-all syndrome: perfect minister, perfect mother, perfect wife, perfect employee, perfect friend, name it.

Women are assigned the labour expected of a saviour, without the perks: do the due diligence and keep the ship afloat, while fully expecting that your male counterpart shall likely wreck it into the ocean floor. In the event that happens, take over, get the ship back to shore, then hand it to the rightful captain. And back to step one. Should the women participate in the wrecking, then they ‘make us all look bad’ or ‘set women back’, and all those other silly clichés we like to chorus.

Perhaps we spent many years keeping women out of these spaces where men’s fallibilities were almost encouraged as part of some inherent character trait, we somehow imagined that women can’t have much capacity for corruption, for example.

But if the government dinner is a corruption course meal, women cabinet ministers shall be present. When iron sheets are served, you best believe some of these women shall partake. The root of the problem here is not bad women leaders, it is a corrupt system that both men and women in government have built and enabled overtime.

Benevolence, or the conditioned performance thereof might have us believe that holding disproportionately high expectations of women is a compliment, even allyship — it absolutely is not. Instead, this popularized bone we constantly throw places yet another unfair burden on a group of people who this society systemically continues to deny their full, complex human existence.

Truly acknowledging the humanity of women, or supporting them for that matter, means also holding space for them to mess up, to not get it right and even sometimes like men in power have historically done, to blow it up altogether. And when it happens as it clearly will, yes, we must hold them accountable. But even in doing so, we must extend the same grace to women that we have given to men for centuries.