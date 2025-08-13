Unsung hymns: Plight of Catholic choir members, urgent need for parish support

I write this with both love and concern. Love for my Church and its beautiful liturgy, and concern for the quiet, unspoken struggles faced by a group of dedicated individuals who bring that liturgy to life each week: the Catholic choir members. I am a Catholic. I was raised in the Church and have been a choir member since my childhood days.

I sang in choirs throughout primary, secondary school, university, and afterward. Even now, I look forward to joining another choir soon, drawn not just by longing, but by conviction, a belief rooted in the famous phrase: "He who sings, prays twice." For anyone who attends Mass regularly, it’s impossible to ignore the transformative role music plays.

The Mass itself is a sacred dance of word, prayer, and song, with the priest and the choir working together to guide the congregation in worship. The hymns, the responses, the psalms, all these enrich the soul, lift the weary, and carry the faithful through joy and sorrow alike. But beneath the angelic voices and solemn harmonies lies a truth that many parishioners, and even some Church leaders might not fully see or acknowledge or simply ignore: choir members are often left on their own. Their services, as vital as they are, are rarely matched by institutional support.

Most choirs in our parishes operate with no financial assistance. The singers, who are volunteers, typically purchase their own hymn books.

They pay their own transport to and from rehearsals, often several times a week. Many contribute money toward buying and maintaining musical instruments, paying trainers’ allowances, or hiring accompanists for special events. Choir gowns, which should be a shared responsibility, are usually bought by individual members. There’s little to no budget for the choir in many parishes (it’s worse in sub parishes). When funds are allocated, the choir is often an afterthought, falling behind construction, church feasts, pastoral visits, or even entertainment expenses.

Collections (obubbo as they are famously called in Buganda) are offered freely to other Church endeavours and projects, but choir members often go with simple words of thank you and handclaps after singing the last song before the final blessing.

And yet, these same members show up, week in, week out, rehearsing under trees, in classrooms after a long day’s work. They serve at weddings, funerals, ordinations, baptisms, confirmations, and feasts. Sometimes they are asked to sing at events outside the parish, where they again cover their own costs.

Recognition, when it comes, is often symbolic. A crate of soda at Christmas. Privilege to line up first on serving centres. A thank-you note at the end of the year. A line in a speech appreciating “all groups.”

The rest is taken for granted — as if the music simply happens on its own. This isn’t to say choir members serve for rewards. Many are genuinely committed to the mission of the Church and find deep spiritual fulfillment in singing. But commitment should not mean exploitation. Love for the Church should not be used to justify neglect.

Lately, in some areas, particularly in urban settings, there has been a growing trend of young people forming commercial choirs: professional singing groups hired for events and special liturgical celebrations. What concerns me is that some parishes and parishioners are now rushing to hire these choirs, paying them millions for a single performance, while sidelining their own parish-based faithful members who serve every Sunday without fail.

Parishes must begin to do better. If we value music in worship, and the Catholic Church has a rich tradition that places music at the heart of liturgy, then we must invest in it. This means more than just occasional handclaps; it means real, structured support. Parishes should budget for choir needs just as they do for catechists, cleaners, and clergy.

Choirs need proper instruments, regular training, and even pastoral support to deal with burnout, conflict, and spiritual renewal.

Additionally, parish councils should invite choir representatives to leadership meetings. Their voices matter. It is time for our parishes to wake up to this silent struggle. Let us support those who help us pray. Let us dignify the ministry of music. As I mentioned earlier, I write this with a heart full of love and concern.

Okay, with a little push from my friend Mark M. My years spent in various choirs have exposed me to enough experiences to confidently say many choir members would resonate with what I’ve shared. And with that, I’ll quietly return to #TheBalcony where many of us choir folks often end up, both literally and metaphorically.

Written by Christopher Kisekka, [email protected]